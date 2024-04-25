Chrissy Teigen is no stranger to red-carpet events – but she still experiences nerves despite being a seasoned pro.

The 38-year-old has long battled with her mental health and on Wednesday she revealed the side effects of her anxiety.

Ahead of attending a screening of Netflix's A Man In Full at the Tudum Theater in Hollywood, Chrissy shared a photo of her "anxiety hives" on her Instagram Story.

Sitting in the back seat of a car, the cookbook author zoomed in close on her chest to reveal the red splotches on her skin. "Anxiety hives before every event," she captioned the photo.

© Instagram Chrissy still feels anxious when going to events

Her inflamed chest was still evident as she posed for photos on the red carpet alongside her husband, John Legend.

Even with the flare-up, Chrissy looked beautiful wearing a black and yellow polka dot dress. The strapless frock featured a black leather bust with a plunging neckline and the skirt boasted a skin-baring thigh split.

According to Medical News Today, "a person may suddenly get a rash in response to emotional stress. This is because stress causes the body to release adrenalin, which can contribute to the development of hives".

© Getty Images Chrissy's anxiety hives could still be seen on her chest

Chrissy previously spoke of her anxiety struggles in an interview with Glamour.

"I'll tell John, 'Deep down, I know I am happy.' But I think anyone with anxiety knows it's physically painful to think about doing things," she said.

"Sometimes reaching for your medication is like picking up a 60kg dumbbell that I don't feel like picking up and I don't know why."

Chrissy has battled with anxiety for most of her life, but it was after the birth of her first child, Luna, now eight, that she developed postpartum depression and realized she needed help.

© Getty Images Chrissy looked gorgeous in her strapless dress

"It was a sad existence. There were no highs," she said. "It was a flatline of life for a few months. You hear these horrific stories of people not seeing their child as theirs, or wanting to hurt them, and I never felt that way."

She continued: "That’s why I put off getting it checked as I hated myself, not my child... John was there when the doctor gave the diagnosis and, of course, he already knew. I didn’t know it could sneak up so late or that it could happen to someone like me, where I have all the resources."

Chrissy publicly revealed her diagnosis in 2017 in an essay for Glamour, in which she admitted that she hoped speaking about her own experiences could help others.

© Getty Images Chrissy attended the event with husband John Legend

"It can happen to anybody, and I don’t want people who have it to feel embarrassed or to feel alone," she wrote at the time.

"I also don't want to pretend like I know everything about postpartum depression because it can be different for everybody. But one thing I do know is that, for me, just merely being open about it helps."

Alongside Luna, Chrissy and John are now parents to son Miles, five, daughter Esti, one, and baby boy, Wren, whom they welcomed via surrogate on June 19, 2023.

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.