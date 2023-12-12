Kate Micucci, Big Bang Theory actress, reveals lung cancer diagnosis at 43: 'It was a surprise'

Kate Micucci, who joined the likes of Kaley Cuoco, Jim Parsons, and Johnny Galecki on The Big Bang Theory in 2013, has shared with fans that she was recently diagnosed with lung cancer.

The 43-year-old actress, also known for roles on Scrubs and Raising Hope, shared the difficult news in a candid TikTok on Saturday, posting a glimpse into her recovery after undergoing surgery last week.

The comedian was supported by fans as she maintained that the cancer was fortunately caught early, and that she is now "all good."

Filming herself in a hospital gown while resting in her hospital room, Kate first noted: "Hey everybody, this is not a TikTok, it's a Sick Tok," before revealing: "I'm in the hospital, but it's because I had lung cancer surgery yesterday. They caught it really early."

She then confessed: "It's really weird, because I've never smoked a cigarette in my life," admitting it was certainly a "surprise."

Still, Kate continued: "I guess, also, it happens, and so the greatest news is they caught it early, they got it out, I'm all good."

© Getty Kate has been married to musician Jake Sinclair since 2018

"It's been a little bit of a trip," she further shared, adding that she will be "moving slow" for the coming weeks, though she expressed her excitement at hopefully returning to painting soon.

MORE: The Big Bang Theory cast and their real-life families away from the show

MORE: The Big Bang Theory spin-off – everything we know so far

"Why am I still talking? 'Cause I'm on drugs!" she ultimately joked, before sharing a slew of clips from her time in the hospital, appearing in good spirits while walking through the hospital hallways with her IV.

© Getty The actress joined the cast of The Big Bang Theory in 2013

"An update on what I've been up to," she wrote in her caption, along with the hashtags "I'm okay," "so lucky," and "sending love."

Her fans were quick to take to the comments section and send Kate their well wishes, with one writing: "First things first, glad you are okay, be strong, be you, a happy person, for all of us," as others followed suit with: "I'm glad they caught it in time. Get well soon," and: "Praying for a speedy recovery," as well as: "I'm happy for early detection! Heal well."

© Instagram Kate shared a candid glimpse into her recovery

Kate has been married to musician Jake Sinclair, 38, since 2018, and the two share a son, born in January 2020.

According to the Mayo Clinic, the US sees approximately 200,00 cases of lung cancer each year, and though it is most common among smokers, non-smokers can be diagnosed as a result of secondhand smoke, air pollution, or exposure to radon, a naturally occurring radioactive gas.

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.