Princess Kate's five-star hospital where she's recovering from abdominal surgery has its own concierge service

The Princess of Wales has been admitted to hospital after undergoing planned abdominal surgery on Tuesday 16 January, Kensington Palace confirmed.

A statement shared by the Palace read: "The surgery was successful and it is expected that she will remain in hospital for ten to fourteen days, before returning home to continue her recovery. Based on the current medical advice, she is unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter."

Emily Nash, HELLO!'s Royal Editor, chimed in on the unexpected news on the Princess' health. "This has come as a shock at a time when most of us were expecting to see the Princess back in action with a busy schedule of engagements lined up," she said.

© Samir Hussein The Princess of Wales' last public appearance was on Christmas Day in Sandringham

"It means that neither she or William will be on public duty in the next few weeks and Kate is unlikely to be back at work before Easter. Similarly, William wants to be at her side and with their children until she's settled back at home, so a lot of diary events are being postponed.

"Obviously everyone wishes her well and is hoping for a speedy recovery," Emily concluded.

The wife of Prince William was admitted to The London Clinic for the planned procedure, which is where she is believed to remain throughout her inpatient recovery. Luckily, The London Clinic is one of the most well-equipped and largest private hospitals in the country, having provided quality care from internationally renowned consultants since it was established in 1932.

© Getty The Princess is not expected to return to royal engagements until after Easter

The Princess will be able to enjoy many home-from-home comforts as she recovers at the hospital's lavish inpatient facility, including her own en-suite bathroom, an electronic bed, as well as a TV and radio.

© Leon Neal A Police officer stands guard at the entrance to The London Clinic after news of the Princess of Wales' admission was shared

Perhaps the most impressive amenity at The London Clinic is the inpatient 'Concierge service' which is described on their website as a service where "concierges can help you arrange travel and accommodation, book tours, theatre shows and restaurants."

On the list of services include booking commercial flights and private charters, as well as tickets to sporting events, luxury retail tours and hotel bookings to "make your stay easier and make the most of your time in London."

© Lucy North - PA Images The Princess of Wales is recovering at the London Clinic after undergoing successful abdominal surgery

The concierge service may not be needed by the Princess, but she will no doubt enjoy the five-star culinary offering at The London Clinic. "We prepare all our dishes with fresh produce and, where possible, we buy our ingredients locally and source our fish sustainably," reads the Clinic's website, which also confirms the hospital sources produce from Smithfield meat market, Billingsgate, Home Counties farms and Cornish day boats.

Reviews from patients on Google evidence just how lavish the food can be at the hospital.

"The catering service was exceptional," reads one five-star review, as another patient said: "Post surgery I was given the best fresh ginger tea and freshly made chicken consomme which I still genuinely dream about."

"For breakfast I ordered salmon and scrambled eggs and toast and butter," added a third.

© Unsplash Smoked salmon and eggs are on the menu at The London Clinic - according to a Google review

Kensington Palace confirmed that updates to Kate's health will only be shared publicly if there is "significant new information to share."

They added: "The Princess of Wales wishes to apologise to all those concerned for the fact that she has to postpone her upcoming engagements. She looks forward to reinstating as many as possible, as soon as possible."