Princess Kate's secret to trademark poise and elegance

The Princess of Wales always looks perfectly put together

BARNET, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 24: Catherine, Princess of Wales smiles during her visit to Sebby's Corner on November 24, 2023 in Barnet, England. The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood are to provide support to families with young children in the run up to Christmas. Sebby's Corner was formed in January 2021 and provides items to families in need across Barnet, Hertfordshire and London. (Photo by Frank Augstein - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Melanie Macleod
Melanie MacleodWellness Editor
No matter if she's meeting the public, attending a glittering event or getting stuck into sporting activities, Princess Kate is always the picture of poised perfection.

Fans are often quick to comment on her posture, taking to social media to share their admiration, with praising comments such as: "Kate seriously has the most regal posture. Kate literally commands the entire room. So much poise and class," and: "Princess Kate has really fantastic posture."

With her impeccable posture and elegant manner, it's as if the 41-year-old was born to be a royal, but Prince William's wife likely has a helping hand in achieving her trademark elegant posture.

Princess Kate at the The Earthshot Prize in 2022© Karwai Tang
Princess Kate always looks poised

Known to be a keen lover of exercise and staying active, the Princess of Wales' penchant for keeping fit could be credited for her posture, with David Wiener of health and wellbeing app Freeletics, sharing that her love of weight training is pivotal in Princess Kate's posture.

"Strength training is important for people, no matter what kind of busy lifestyle they have," David begins. "It offers a myriad of benefits from making you stronger to improving your posture and even boosting your mood.

"The right resistance training programme can help you improve your posture and correct muscular imbalances. Bad posture is often the result of some muscles being too tight while the opposite muscle is too weak, which can lead to slouching and aches and pains. By strengthening the right (weak) muscle and stretching the too tight muscle, you can reduce the risk of injury and stand taller."

Her impressive posture also likely helps Princess Kate feel confident during public appearances, as it allows her to breath deeply and calmly.

Kate Middleton wearing a red tartan scarf © Getty
Princess Kate carries herself beautifully

"Research shows that poor posture negatively affects your ability to breathe deeply and fill your lungs," David explains. "Slouching shortens the muscles at the front of your body and reduces your ability to breathe in fully.

"Standing up tall may improve your ability to bring in oxygen by as much as 30%. Good posture also helps your internal organs to align well, which results in less compression on your stomach, intestines, and liver, facilitating the free flow of food and digestive juices. A slouched posture inhibits the normal activity of your gastrointestinal system, which makes you vulnerable to digestive distress such as acid reflux (heartburn)."

With all the royal banquets the Princess of Kate needs to attend, it's ideal that her love of being active helps her digestive system!

