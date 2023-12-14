Princess Kate's secret to trademark poise and elegance

No matter if she's meeting the public, attending a glittering event or getting stuck into sporting activities, Princess Kate is always the picture of poised perfection.

Fans are often quick to comment on her posture, taking to social media to share their admiration, with praising comments such as: "Kate seriously has the most regal posture. Kate literally commands the entire room. So much poise and class," and: "Princess Kate has really fantastic posture."

With her impeccable posture and elegant manner, it's as if the 41-year-old was born to be a royal, but Prince William's wife likely has a helping hand in achieving her trademark elegant posture.

Known to be a keen lover of exercise and staying active, the Princess of Wales' penchant for keeping fit could be credited for her posture, with David Wiener of health and wellbeing app Freeletics, sharing that her love of weight training is pivotal in Princess Kate's posture.

"Strength training is important for people, no matter what kind of busy lifestyle they have," David begins. "It offers a myriad of benefits from making you stronger to improving your posture and even boosting your mood.

"The right resistance training programme can help you improve your posture and correct muscular imbalances. Bad posture is often the result of some muscles being too tight while the opposite muscle is too weak, which can lead to slouching and aches and pains. By strengthening the right (weak) muscle and stretching the too tight muscle, you can reduce the risk of injury and stand taller."

Her impressive posture also likely helps Princess Kate feel confident during public appearances, as it allows her to breath deeply and calmly.

"Research shows that poor posture negatively affects your ability to breathe deeply and fill your lungs," David explains. "Slouching shortens the muscles at the front of your body and reduces your ability to breathe in fully.

"Standing up tall may improve your ability to bring in oxygen by as much as 30%. Good posture also helps your internal organs to align well, which results in less compression on your stomach, intestines, and liver, facilitating the free flow of food and digestive juices. A slouched posture inhibits the normal activity of your gastrointestinal system, which makes you vulnerable to digestive distress such as acid reflux (heartburn)."

With all the royal banquets the Princess of Kate needs to attend, it's ideal that her love of being active helps her digestive system!

