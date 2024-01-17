Royal fans saying the same thing following Princess Kate's hospital statement

There has been an outpouring of love and support for the Princess of Wales following the concerning news that she has undergone abdominal surgery and will be in recovery for the next two weeks.

Commenting on the statement on Instagram, one person wrote: “Get well soon our very own beautiful HRH Princess of Wales Catherine. Our thoughts and prayers are with you, HEH Prince of Wales William and the children.” Another person added: “That’s a long time to be in the hospital after a planned procedure. Yikes.”

WATCH: Kate celebrates her 42nd birthday: A look back at her fashion highlights in 2023

A third person added: “I’ve had an abdominal surgery too, and it is painful recovery. Praying for the princess and appreciate her desire to protect her and her children’s privacy.”

Giovanna Fletcher, who interviewed Kate for her podcast, Happy Mum, Happy Baby, commented: “Sending love!” Another fan wrote: “Get well soon HRH and don’t be rushing to get back to ‘normal’ so as your medics advise!”

© Getty Images Kate is currently in hospital

A spokesperson said: “The Princess of Wales appreciates the interest this statement will generate. She hopes that the public will understand her desire to maintain as much normality for her children as possible; and her wish that her personal medical information remains private.

© Getty Kate is believed to be spending up to two weeks recovering in hospital

“Kensington Palace will, therefore, only provide updates on Her Royal Highness’ progress when there is significant new information to share. The Princess of Wales wishes to apologise to all those concerned for the fact that she has to postpone her upcoming engagements. She looks forward to reinstating as many as possible, as soon as possible.”

Speaking about the surprise announcement, HELLO!'s Royal Editor Emily Nash said: "This has come as a shock at a time when most of us were expecting to see the Princess back in action with a busy schedule of engagements lined up... Obviously everyone wishes her well and is hoping for a speedy recovery."