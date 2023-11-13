Why does being kind make us happy? Experts explain

Here at HELLO!, we're big on kindness. Each year we create our Kind List, to shine the spotlight on celebrities who have shown kindness to others and in 2023, we wanted to go even further to highlight just how important being kind is, for our own wellbeing too.

Today sees us launch the latest pillar in our Happiness Project, HELLO! To Kindness, which explores why being kind to others makes us happier and showcases stories of people who have found themselves happier after being kind to others, be it volunteering, doing an elderly neighbour’s shopping or simply helping someone with heavy luggage.

Studies show that being kind has an impact on our overall wellbeing, so where do those good vibes come from?

© Shutterstock Being kind to others makes us happier

Why does being kind make us feel happy?

1. Being kind releases happy hormones

“Kindness leads to the release of the feel good hormone oxytocin and happiness hormone serotonin, meaning we get a rush of good feelings when we’re kind to others,” says Jo Howarth, founder of The Happiness Club.

2. Being kind decreases stress

Being kind has also been found to increase our sense of satisfaction with life, as well as decreasing stress and anxiety. “It is a huge part of building emotional resilience,” Jo says. “The more we practice kindness, generally the happier we are.”

© Shutterstock Being kind helps us feel less stressed

3. Being kind helps us connect to others

Supporting others helps us feel connected and generally more positive. “There is always the opportunity to do a bit of good in the world,” says Life Coach Directory member Merrisha Gordon. “We can all take the opportunity to spread more kindness in the world, regardless of our own individual situation,” she adds.

© Shutterstock Being kind releases happy chemicals

4. Kindness puts things in perspective

Helping others can also bring light into your life during dark times, as transformation coach Asyha Bell, who has experienced depression, found out: "At my lowest point, the only thing that made me feel good was to help other people. I volunteered with homeless people in terrible situations, and it made me go home and realise although I wasn't doing great, I was actually quite lucky.”

Feeling inspired to be kind this week? Visit our HELLO! To Kindness pillar for inspiration on daily acts of kindness you can try…