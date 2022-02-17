11 best random acts of kindness gifts to make someone smile

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Giving a gift that encourages kindness or gives back is a great way to show compassion or just to let someone know they are in your thoughts and very much loved.

With Random Acts of Kindness Day - a day to celebrate and encourage random acts of kindness - falling on Thursday 17 February we’ve rounded up the best gifts that will surely make anyone’s day.

As the famous saying goes: In a world where you can be anything, be kind!

Best Kindness-themed gifts you can buy online

Be kind always pencil, £1.50, Etsy

Keep this pencil close for a daily dose of inspiration – this is the perfect little kindness gift to show the love to friends and family. Who doesn’t need an extra pencil after all?

Kindness embroidered sweatshirt, £30, NotOnTheHighSt

A super cosy jumper embroidered with the word ‘kindness’ speaks louder than words. You can change the colour of the embroidery and the sweatshirt too if you desire.

Be Kind by Rosie Nixon, £8.49, Amazon

This book, by HELLO! Editor Rosie Nixon, is simply the ultimate manual to help you be kinder to yourself and others. It’s packed with quotes, tips and advice from celebrities, experts and inspirational leaders, including Matt Haig, Holly Willoughby, Sarah, Duchess of York and Emma Bunton. Be Kind celebrated Kindness in all forms and demonstrated that kindness truly can change the world.

Kindness letterbox gift, from £24.50, Etsy

Treat a loved one to a box full of kindness – delivered through their letterbox, it is packed full of treats including a create your own sunshine notebook, chocolate, wax melts, beauty treats and more. And the icing on the cake is that 50p of the sale will go to a charity of your choice.

It's cool to be kind notebook, £6, Paperchase

An instant mood booster, this A5 notebook spreads positivity every time you need to take notes.

imagine kindness mug, £22, Emma Bridgewater

A great gift to show a tea drinker you care – this Emma Bridgewater mug is filled with kind words of hope, praising kindness, respect and inclusivity

Be kind to yourself tote bag, £6, ASOS

How perfect is this? A shopping bag that will remind you what the important things in life are every time you use it.

Kit Heath x HELLO! Kindness necklace, £99.99, Kit Heath

This is the ultimate gift of kindness. The HELLO! x Kit Heath Kindness necklace, has been spotted on the likes of Lorraine Kelly, Saira Khan and Andrea McLean. It features an oval charm of two interconnected elements to represent protection and support. The necklace can be worn showing the smooth outer layer or reversed to reveal the core that is cradled inside and bears a tag branded with our special message of kindness. What's more, every purchase sees £5 go to charity.

Kindness print, £11.87, Etsy

“A gift that starts as a ripple and turns into a wave,” we couldn't have put it better. This print is a lovely gift.

Jar of smiles, £12.99, Amazon

A jar of smiles, how lovely. This gift is a month of inspirational and positive quotes to inspire and motivate. Is there any better way to sart the day than with a smile?

Seven days of kindness ‘advent’ calendar, £35, NotOnTheHighStreet

This is just like an advent calendar, except you don’t have to wait till Christmas. Seven thoughtful gifts to countdown to a birthday or a special day – or just because you think a certain someone deserves a week of treats

