11 best random acts of kindness gifts to make someone smile

Spread love and positivity with these thoughtful gift ideas

Giving a gift that encourages kindness or gives back is a great way to show compassion or just to let someone know they are in your thoughts and very much loved.

With Random Acts of Kindness Day - a day to celebrate and encourage random acts of kindness - falling on Thursday 17 February we’ve rounded up the best gifts that will surely make anyone’s day.

As the famous saying goes: In a world where you can be anything, be kind!

Best Kindness-themed gifts you can buy online

kindness-pencils

Be kind always pencil, £1.50, Etsy

Keep this pencil close for a daily dose of inspiration – this is the perfect little kindness gift to show the love to friends and family. Who doesn’t need an extra pencil after all?

kindness-sweatshirt

Kindness embroidered sweatshirt, £30, NotOnTheHighSt

A super cosy jumper embroidered with the word ‘kindness’ speaks louder than words. You can change the colour of the embroidery and the sweatshirt too if you desire.

be-kind-book

Be Kind by Rosie Nixon, £8.49, Amazon

This book, by HELLO! Editor Rosie Nixon, is simply the ultimate manual to help you be kinder to yourself and others. It’s packed with quotes, tips and advice from celebrities, experts and inspirational leaders, including Matt Haig, Holly Willoughby, Sarah, Duchess of York and Emma Bunton. Be Kind celebrated Kindness in all forms and demonstrated that kindness truly can change the world.

letterbox-gift

Kindness letterbox gift, from £24.50, Etsy

Treat a loved one to a box full of kindness – delivered through their letterbox, it is packed full of treats including a create your own sunshine notebook, chocolate, wax melts, beauty treats and more. And the icing on the cake is that 50p of the sale will go to a charity of your choice.

kind-notebook

It's cool to be kind notebook, £6, Paperchase

An instant mood booster, this A5 notebook spreads positivity every time you need to take notes.

kindness-mug

imagine kindness mug, £22, Emma Bridgewater

A great gift to show a tea drinker you care – this Emma Bridgewater mug is filled with kind words of hope, praising kindness, respect and inclusivity

be-kind-bag

Be kind to yourself tote bag, £6, ASOS

How perfect is this? A shopping bag that will remind you what the important things in life are every time you use it.

kindness-necklace

Kit Heath x HELLO! Kindness necklace, £99.99, Kit Heath

This is the ultimate gift of kindness. The HELLO! x Kit Heath Kindness necklace, has been spotted on the likes of Lorraine Kelly, Saira Khan and Andrea McLean. It features an oval charm of two interconnected elements to represent protection and support. The necklace can be worn showing the smooth outer layer or reversed to reveal the core that is cradled inside and bears a tag branded with our special message of kindness. What's more, every purchase sees £5 go to charity. 

kindness-print

Kindness print, £11.87, Etsy

“A gift that starts as a ripple and turns into a wave,” we couldn't have put it better. This print is a lovely gift.

jar-of-smiles

Jar of smiles, £12.99, Amazon

A jar of smiles, how lovely. This gift is a month of inspirational and positive quotes to inspire and motivate. Is there any better way to sart the day than with a smile?

kindness-advent-calendar

Seven days of kindness ‘advent’ calendar, £35, NotOnTheHighStreet

This is just like an advent calendar, except you don’t have to wait till Christmas. Seven thoughtful gifts to countdown to a birthday or a special day – or just because you think a certain someone deserves a week of treats

