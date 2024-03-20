What has happened to Kate Beckinsale? - details of lengthy hospitalization explored

Kate Beckinsale reminded fans that she still isn't well, as she shared another selfie of herself in hospital nine days after she first alerted her audience to her hospitalization.

The 50-year-old star is having a difficult start to the year after her stepfather Roy Battersby passed away on January 10, and she recently commemorated the 45th anniversary of her father Richard Beckinsale's death.

But what has caused her current health issues? Here's everything we know so far.

How long has Kate been in hospital?

© Instagram Kate Beckinsale shares photos from the hospital on Instagram

Kate first revealed she was in hospital on March 10, British Mothers Day. The post initially was a tribute to her mom, Judy Loe, who turned 77 that same week - but Kate then added that as a mother herself, she was spending time in hospital.

"Happy birthday and UK Mother's Day this last week to my incredible mother", she wrote. "Thank you to those that love us and support us when it's [expletive] and try to make sure there are some bits that aren't."

She went on: "And for looking after our dogs when we can't, and lead us to remember happy things when we can't. And turn up when we are sick and sit with us… And send balloons and check in and pull us out of wells with love."

© Instagram Kate Beckinsale shares photos from the hospital on Instagram

"Thank you for loving us, those who do, and for the amazing, kindest Nick, and especially for my mother's capacity for joy", she added, referring to her mom and her close friend. "It is so inspiring and beautiful. Happy everything mama. Your fight for joy despite also welcoming tears is the experience of watching a warrior up close. I love you x"

The star shared two photos of herself in a hospital bed, as well as one of her close friend Nina who had paid her a visit in the difficult moment.

On March 19, she shared a photo of herself in hospital again with no further context, making it clear she was still there.

Why is she in hospital?

© @katebeckinsale Instagram Kate Beckinsale updates fans from hospital

Although she's never before been one to shy away from discussing her health conditions, the actress has yet to reveal why she is in hospital.

It's clear though that Kate is an inpatient at the hospital and her pets have been brought to visit her during the time she is away.

Kate's health issues

© Getty

Kate has kept it candid when talking about her physical health, as in 2019 she announced she was in hospital following a ruptured ovarian cyst. She accompanied the announcement with a photo of herself with a breathing tube through her nose as she lay in her hospital bed.

"Turns out a ruptured ovarian cyst really hurts and morphine makes me cry. So thankful to everyone who looked after me #wobbly," she wrote.

© Instagram Kate returned to the hospital after the Golden Globes to be by her stepfather's side

She also grew up experiencing mental health issues, as she found herself traumatized following the death of her father Richard. By the age of 15, she experienced a "breakdown" and suffered from anorexia. At her lowest, she weighed five stone. In a 1997 interview with The Independent, she reflected on it and said: "Had I been older when I had a breakdown I think I would have been an alcoholic."

She added: "Although I know not everybody who gets anorexia has a parent that's died, if you learn as a kid that seemingly fairly healthy people drop dead at 31 it sets you up in a fairly crap way. And there's a certain amount of guilt that flies around."

Family health problems

© @katebeckinsale Instagram She often posted photos of him on Instagram

Kate's hospitalization comes not long after the death of her stepfather Roy, which she made clear was a truly devastating moment for her family.

Posting an official statement of the death on Instagram, Kate added her own personal words: "I have no words yet. Thank you @katebeckinsale_slovakia2 for making this beautiful thing. I fought for you with everything I had. Oh Roy I am so sorry I lost."

Kate's grief was deepened as she revealed that BAFTA had emailed her that they "could not guarantee" he would be included in their "in memoriam" tribute to honor industry members, despite him previously winning the lifetime achievement Alan Parker Special Award.

It was in this announcement that she added that her mother had been "gracefully and quietly dealing with stage four cancer for the last six years", as well as having lost her husband.