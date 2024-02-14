Derek Hough gives insight into 'incredible' wife Hayley Erbert's 'crazy' skull surgery recovery

Derek Hough and his wife Hayley Erbert went through unexpected hardship only months into their marriage, and the former is continuing to commend his wife for her unbelievable strength.

Weeks before Christmas, the longtime Dancing with the Stars judge, 38, shared that, following a performance in Washington D.C. as part of their A Symphony of Dance tour, Hayley, 29, had been rushed to the hospital and diagnosed with a cranial hematoma from a burst blood vessel. She then underwent an emergency craniectomy as a result.

The pair have since routinely updated fans on her journey back to health, which Derek declared a "miracle" in his latest update.

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight while attending the premiere for Jennifer Lopez' ambitious musical film, This Is Me… Now: A Love Story – which Derek is in – he said his wife is "unbelievable," and shared: "When I married her, I knew she was strong, but I really didn't realize how strong she really was until now."

"I'm just, I really am in awe of her everyday," he continued, adding: "She's incredible. She really is a miracle and I don't really throw that word around lightly, but she really is."

Though he admitted the last two months have "been a crazy time," he emphasized it has also been "an amazing and beautiful time," because "all the little wins, the triumphs, it's just incredible."

© Instagram Hayley's health incident occurred on December 7

In a previous February update on Instagram, a video Hayely shared in which she appeared alongside her husband with newly buzzed hair, Derek also said: "It's been wild going from the highest of highs to the lowest of lows. But I have to say, throughout this experience this woman has been unbelievable and her perseverance and her acceptance of the whole situation, her strength, it's been remarkable to witness firsthand."

Hayley noted that she's still in the throes of recovery, and experiences both "really good days" and "really bad days," physically and emotionally, but maintained the support she's received both from family, friends, and fans alike have fueled her strength.

© Instagram Hayley underwent to separate surgeries

Still, she shared she "genuinely felt" the outpouring of love and support from everyone "through my body, in my heart, in my soul," as soon as she woke up from surgery.

"Thank you guys for all of it because it means so much to me and to us as a family," she said, adding: "And genuinely, I believe it's what's gotten me through this a little bit faster and it’s what helped me heal."

© Instagram The two were in the middle of their dance tour

She ultimately emphasized: "Life is so precious. Spend time with the ones you love. Hold them close cause you never know what could happen."

Derek and Hayley tied the knot in August of last year, after meeting in 2014 and starting to date the following year.

