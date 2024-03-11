Kate Beckinsale shares hospital photos in emotional mother's day tribute that spark concern

Kate Beckinsale left fans both touched and concerned with a recent post on Instagram paying tribute to her mom Judy Loe, who recently celebrated her birthday.

In honor of her special day and also Mother's Day in the UK, the English star, 50, took to her social media with a series of photos from her celebration.

Her mom gushed over her new pink sweater, which read "1970," and the bottle of champagne she'd sent over, although she herself couldn't be there.

Kate revealed with a pair of photos near the end of her sweet compilation that she was in the hospital for an undisclosed reason with her best friend by her side.

The actress wrote in her post: "Happy birthday and UK Mother's Day this last week to my incredible mother. Thank you to those that love us and support us when it's [expletive] and try to make sure there are some bits that aren't.

"And for looking after our dogs when we can't, and lead us to remember happy things when we can't. And turn up when we are sick and sit with us… And send balloons and check in and pull us out of wells with love."

She continued: "Thank you for loving us, those who do, and for the amazing, kindest Nick, and especially for my mother's capacity for joy. It is so inspiring and beautiful. Happy everything mama. Your fight for joy despite also welcoming tears is the experience of watching a warrior up close. I love you x"

Many found her touching tribute ever too sweet, leaving responses like: "Such a sweet post for your Mama," and: "What a lovely tribute to your Mum. She sounds wonderful!"

However, even more were worried about her health given the snaps from the hospital with no context, leaving concerned comments like: "Are you OK? Why are you in a hospital? Please get well soon," and: "I pray for your recovery, whatever it is you may be going through Kate," as well as: "What on earth are you doing in hospital Kate?" plus: "No context hospital pics don't sit well with me."

The Underworld star has remained relatively quiet on social media in the past few months since the passing of her beloved stepfather and TV director Roy Battersby.

The filmmaker passed away on January 10, soon after Kate's appearance at the Golden Globe Awards, and she angrily took fans through her journey of correspondences with British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTAs) concerning Roy's inclusion in the "In Memoriam" section.

While it was unclear to the star whether her stepfather would be given proper recognition, she shared a message imploring the organization to "make a major change to their policy of wording emails to anyone who has been bereaved" in lieu of their "cold" initial email correspondence.

She defiantly penned: "If BAFTA truly is an [organization] that celebrates those who work in this industry, I want an assurance that this is the last time they send the family of ANY of its workers an email with such a dismissive and cold tone, whether ultimately the person in question is able to be included in the segment or not."

