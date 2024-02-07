Celine Dion thrills fans by singing in new video from Grammys amid Stiff Person Syndrome battle

Celine Dion left fans absolutely stunned when she appeared at the 66th Grammy Awards the night of February 4th to present the final prize for Album of the Year.

Amid a perceived snub from winner Taylor Swift, bringing famed celebrity stylist Law Roach back in action, and walking out with her son René-Charles, it seems like she was able to get some riffing in as well.

Check out the video below in which the Canadian songstress reveals that despite her battle with Stiff Person Syndrome, she's still got it in spades…

WATCH: Celine Dion sings backstage at the Grammy Awards ahead of surprise appearance

Celine, 55, showed off her charisma and talent alongside American Grammy-nominated R&B singer Sonyae Elise, who also included videos of her friends SZA and Victoria Monét's big night. "Highlights of an ICONIC night," she dubbed it.

Fans of the two singers were immediately thrilled to see the rare clip of Celine in action, leaving responses like: "This how you interact with a legend!" and: "This is such an iconic moment for you...riffin' with the Ms Celine Dion. You were doing it sis!!!"

A third also wrote: "Had everyone in the room shooook THE VOICE!! Ready for the world to know 'bout youuu," while a fourth added: "I'm literally GAGGINGGGGGGGG," and one commented: "My baby girl and the legend!! Both stellar voices! Go baby Blu."

© Getty Images Celine made a surprise appearance at the 66th Grammy Awards to present Album of the Year

The iconic "My Heart Will Go On" hitmaker made her return to the Grammys stage as a surprise, her first public appearance in months amid her ongoing health battle.

SEE: Celine Dion fans in awe over 'stunning' new look amid surprise Grammys appearance

Celine took home the Album of the Year trophy herself 27 years ago, when Falling into You took home both AOTY and Best Pop Vocal Album. At the 66th Grammy Awards, that prize went to Taylor for Midnights (which, coincidentally, also took home the same two prizes).

© Getty Images The singer won the coveted top prize herself back in 1997

Upon walking onto the stage arm-in-arm with her eldest son, 23, she was greeted with thunderous applause and a standing ovation, and she smiled warmly while trying to keep the emotion out of her voice.

MORE: All you need to know about Celine Dion's 3 children

"I love you right back," she said, adding: "When I say that I'm happy to be here, I really mean it, from the bottom of my heart."

© Getty Images This year, the prize went to Taylor Swift for "Midnights"

Her appearance came just days after it was announced that her Stiff Person Syndrome journey and time away from the stage would be captured in an upcoming Amazon Prime Video documentary titled I Am: Celine Dion.

GALLERY: Celine Dion's 13 siblings: all you need to know about the singer's family

She shared a personal message as well alongside the news, stating: "This last couple of years has been such a challenge for me, the journey from discovering my condition to learning how to live with and manage it, but not to let it define me.

© Getty Images Celine was also styled by famed celebrity stylist and friend Law Roach

"As the road to resuming my performing career continues, I have [realized] how much I have missed it, of being able to see my fans. During this absence, I decided I wanted to document this part of my life, to try to raise awareness of this little-known condition, to help others who share this diagnosis."

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features, and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.