Bruce Springsteen, 74, opens up about future of his career after painful health battle: 'It was killing me'

Bruce Springsteen returned to the stage earlier this week at Phoenix, Arizona's Footprint Center after months away from touring, following it up with an appearance in Las Vegas on Friday.

The singer, 74, announced in September that he was postponing shows from the Springsteen and E Street Band Tour till 2024 due to symptoms of peptic ulcer disease.

The Mayo Clinic describes the condition as "open sores that develop on the inside lining of your stomach and the upper portion of your small intestine," saying that the "most common symptom of a peptic ulcer is stomach pain."

© Getty Images Bruce Springsteen returned to the stage for his tour in Phoenix on March 19

During an interview with Sirius XM's E Street Radio host Jim Rotolo after his comeback show, Springsteen opened up further about his condition and how it affected his ability to sing and perform.

"Once I started singing, you know, you can rehearse singing, but your voice isn't the same in rehearsal," he shared, adding that the disease left him unable to actually sing. "You don't have that edge of adrenaline that really pushes it into a better place and the thing when I had the stomach problem, one of the big problems was I couldn't sing."

"You sing with your diaphragm…My diaphragm was hurting so badly that when I went to make the effort to sing, it was killing me, you know?"

© Getty Images His follow-up show was in Las Vegas on March 22, cementing his return to the stage

The inability to sing lasted for months. "So, I literally couldn't sing at all, you know, and that lasted for two or three months, along with just a myriad of other painful problems."

TRENDING: Princess Kate 'extremely moved' from public reaction to cancer diagnosis

However, the "Dancing in the Dark" singer confessed that his greatest fear was whether he'd be able to ever sing and perform again while also battling the other problems peptic ulcer disease created.

© Getty Images The performer opened up about not being able to sing while battling peptic ulcer disease

"I was, during the course of it, before people told me, 'Oh no. It's gonna go away, and you're gonna be OK,' you know, you're thinking like, 'Hey, am I gonna sing again?' and you know, this is one of the things I love to do the best, the most, and right now I can't do it," he said.

MORE: Tracy Chapman's very private life away from the spotlight and stage revealed

However, through the reassurance of his doctors, he found his way back to the stage. "It took a while for the doctors to say, 'Oh no. You're gonna be OK.'"

© Getty Images "I literally couldn't sing at all, and that lasted for two or three months, along with just a myriad of other painful problems."

"At first, nobody was quite saying that, which made me nervous, you know, and at the end of the day, I found some great doctors, and they straightened me out, and I can't do anything but thank them all."

LATEST: Country music icon George Strait heartbroken after two 'family members' die just hours apart

He gushed about finally making his comeback in Phoenix, saying: "A wonderful crowd we had, and the band just played great, you know, and I thought they might be tired, you might be a little fatigued, you might be a little rusty. No."

The Springsteen and E Street Band 2024 Tour will continue around the world, performing in 17 countries over 52 shows, and will finally conclude on November 22 in Vancouver, plus a hometown show in Asbury Park, New Jersey on September 15 at the Sea.Hear.Now Festival.

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features, and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.