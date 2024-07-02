Jamie Foxx breaks his silence on mystery hospitalisation and near-death experience in new video

In a heartfelt and candid revelation, Jamie Foxx has finally opened up about the mysterious medical emergency that left him hospitalized in April 2023.

The 56-year-old Oscar-winning actor, who was filming Back in Action with Cameron Diaz in Atlanta, shared his harrowing experience, detailing how a sudden health crisis brought him to the brink of death.

Jamie’s ordeal began with what seemed like a simple headache. “It started with a bad headache,” he recounted in a video filmed in Phoenix, where he was speaking to his fans.

“I asked for Advil, and the next thing I knew, I woke up almost three weeks later with no memory of what had happened.” The severity of his condition was clear as he snapped his fingers and said, “I was gone for 20 days,” leaving fans gasping in shock.

Jamie Foxx breaks his silence on mystery hospitalization

The actor revealed that his sister and daughter were instrumental in his survival. “My sister and daughter took me to my first doctor, who said, ‘Something’s going on up there,’” he recalled, pointing to his head. While Jamie chose to keep specific medical details private, his struggle was evident.

In December 2023, Jamie made his first public appearance since his health scare at the Critics Choice Association's event, where he accepted the Vanguard Award.

© Getty Jamie Foxx speaks onstage during The Critics Choice Association

During his 12-minute speech, Jamie reflected on his near-death experience with palpable emotion. “It’s crazy, I couldn’t do that six months ago,” he said after walking to the stage, highlighting the progress he had made.

“I cherish every single minute now—it’s different. I wouldn’t wish what I went through on my worst enemy because it’s tough when it’s almost over…when you see the tunnel. I saw the tunnel—I didn’t see the light.”

© George Pimentel Jamie had a near-death experience

Jamie’s speech was filled with both heartfelt gratitude and light-hearted humor. He addressed some of the wild conspiracy theories that had circulated during his absence, joking, “I’m not a clone. I know a lot of people were saying I was cloned out there.” His playful dismissal of the rumors drew laughter from the audience.

He also expressed profound appreciation for his family, particularly his sister and daughter, who supported him throughout his recovery.

© Getty Images Corinne Foxx and Jamie Foxx

“I have a new respect for life. I have a new respect for my art,” Jamie said, emphasizing how his brush with death had deepened his appreciation for his craft. “I watched so many movies and listened to so many songs trying to have the time go by. Don’t give up on your art, man. When you realize that it could be over like that…don’t let them take the art from you either.”

Jamie’s return to Instagram on May 3 was met with an outpouring of support from fans and friends. “Appreciate all the love!!! Feeling blessed,” he wrote in a heartfelt text post, marking his first public communication since his hospitalization.

© John Wilson/Netflx Jamie Foxx as Matt and Cameron Diaz as Emily in Back In Action

His resilience shone as he returned to work on both Beat Shazam and his Netflix film Back in Action, where he stars alongside Cameron Diaz.

The film, which sees them playing retired CIA spies pulled back into the world of espionage, resumed filming on January 21 and is set for release on November 15 this year.

Jamie’s daughter, Corrine, also shared updates on his recovery, revealing that her father has taken up a new hobby—pickleball. “He’s doing so great, he’s doing amazing. I’m so grateful to be able to work on Beat Shazam with him and spend so much time with him,” Corrine told ET. “He’s playing a lot of pickleball! That man and pickleball; it’s like he’s playing twice a day every day.”

Corrine, who recently got engaged to Joe Hooten, shared a charming story about how her fiancé won Jamie’s approval during a family trip to Hawaii. “We were in Hawaii on a snorkeling tour and none of my family knows how to swim. So, we’re all in the middle of the ocean and everyone starts drowning,” she recounted. “One by one, my fiancé dived in, brought some back, dived in brought some back. My dad said, ‘He’s a keeper! He saved the family.’”