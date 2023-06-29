John Boyega connects with Jamie Foxx following health scare: ‘He finally picked up’

Following a period of grave concern and anxiety due to Jamie Foxx's recent health scare, his close friend and fellow actor John Boyega has at last been able to get in touch directly with him.

John shared his relief and extended his warm wishes to Jamie, who at 55, is on the road to recovery after experiencing a significant 'medical complication'.

Jamie's hospitalization in April sent shockwaves through Hollywood, sparking an outpouring of well-wishes from celebrities and causing worry among his fans.

In the subsequent weeks, the silence regarding his health status only heightened the concern. Finally, in May, a glimmer of hope arrived in the form of Jamie's daughter, Corinne Foxx.

John Boyega finally spoke to Jamie

She broke the silence, assuring everyone that her father was released from the hospital and was on the mend. There were whispers that the Oscar-winning actor had moved to a rehabilitation centre to aid his recovery.

The news was particularly relevant to John Boyega, as he co-stars with Jamie in the upcoming Netflix movie They Cloned Tyrone. Due to the actor's ongoing recovery, he was absent from the movie's premiere, leaving John and other cast members without their esteemed colleague.

MORE: Jamie Foxx latest update as fans send prayers: what we know about where his health stands

© Photo: Getty Images John is Jamie's costar

Expressing his struggle to connect with Foxx, 31-year-old Boyega told People: "He finally picked up the phone. Thank you, bro."

Sharing further about Jamie's condition, he said: "He's doing well. And then, you know, we just giving him the privacy, and we can't wait for his return."

Elaborating on his conversation with Jamie, he continued: "I gave him the well wishes directly. I gave him all the well wishes. So I’m just gonna be waiting until he comes back out here. So take your time, Jamie. We love you, bro."

© Getty Jamie Foxx fell ill back in April 2023

Producer of They Cloned Tyrone, Said Datari Turner, confirmed John's update, stating that Jamie was 'doing amazing'. "John Boyega talked to him yesterday. He’s in really, really good shape and spirits. And he’ll be back on the screen. He’ll be back to work very soon," she assured.

The connection came after John shared his persistent attempts to reach Jamie at the film's premiere in LA on June 15.

He said: "I wanted him to show up here, but you know, I know he’s dealing with what he’s dealing with, and we just wish him all the best. I’ve been calling, I’m just gonna keep on calling. He better pick up. Come on, Jamie!"

© Karwai Tang Jamie Foxx attends the "Creed III" European Premiere

News about Jamie's health initially came to light on April 13 when Corinne shared on Instagram that her father had experienced a medical complication.

She added that thanks to quick action and excellent care, he was already on the path to recovery.

Jamie Foxx stars in Dad Stop Embarrassing Me!

As speculation grew about her father’s illness, Corinne felt the need to dispel the rumours.

She updated fans saying: "My dad has been out of the hospital for weeks, recuperating. In fact, he was playing pickleball yesterday! Thanks for everyone’s prayers and support! We have an exciting work announcement coming next week too!"