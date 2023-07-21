Jamie Foxx shares exciting new update three months after health scare

Jamie Foxx recently graced his Instagram followers with a dapper photo of himself while sharing some exciting news.

The 55-year-old star, looking every bit the Hollywood heartthrob, was seen perched atop a gleaming golden BetMGM race car, sporting a sleek black suit.

However, he didn't reveal whether this polished image was current or taken prior to his unexplained health predicament.

Jamie warmly acknowledged his association with BetMGM in the caption, hinting at the promising collaborations lying ahead: "Thankful for my @betmgm family and a great few nights in Vegas. We got BIG things coming soon."

The actor has been working with BetMGM, a renowned sports betting firm linked with MGM Resorts, and is slated to appear in their commercials throughout the football season.

Despite recent sightings of Jamie looking hale and hearty, reports have suggested that he is yet to fully recover from his undisclosed medical incident.

According to reports Jamie dedicated to his recuperation, had been working arduously at a rehabilitation facility in Chicago. His perseverance seems to have paid off, with his condition significantly improving since his arrival at the facility.

To commemorate his recovery progress, Jamie hosted a party at the rehab center, inviting guests to join him in celebrating his improving health.

His gratitude was palpable when he returned to Instagram on May 3 to extend his appreciation for the outpouring of love and support, posting: "Appreciate all the love!!! Feeling blessed."

News of Jamie's mystery illness had initially surfaced in April when he had to abruptly halt filming. However, fans were relieved when he was spotted out and about looking radiant and energetic.

Reports claim that Jamie is doing so much better and he’s starting to feel like himself again. He’s not 100 percent and is still taking things easy, but he’s definitely on the road to recovery.

The actor has been spotted enjoying various activities around the city, from playing pickleball to golfing at a driving range near Chicago, demonstrating his continued progress towards recovery. During one of these outings, Jamie even had a heartwarming encounter with a fan when he returned a lost handbag to its owner. Captured on video, the incident was a reassuring reminder to his fans of his steady recuperation.

Despite Jamie's ongoing recovery journey, he hasn't yet disclosed the status of his halted film project, Back In Action, which also marked the comeback of actress Cameron Diaz.

The film's production faced numerous setbacks due to alleged behind-the-scenes drama that took place even before Jamie's health scare.

As Jamie continues to recover, fans worldwide are waiting for him to shed light on his health condition.

According to Nick Cannon, the new host of Beat Shazam, Jamie is a consummate professional who's always been private about his personal life.

“One thing I've always respected about how Jamie's moved throughout his entire career, if you've noticed, he's always been somebody who is extremely professional and extremely private,” he told Extra TV.

“I mean, you don't ever really hear anything other than just the great work that he puts forth as a professional and the fact that, you know, he's handled this situation with the same manner, you only can respect that. 'I believe when he's ready, he's going to address the awaiting fans in the world [about his health] the way that only he can.”