Jamie Foxx can't stop smiling in first public appearance after recent health scare

The Back In Action fell ill in April this year

Three months following a sudden and mysterious health scare that led to hospitalization, Jamie Foxx has made his first public appearance since mid-April, beaming with vivacity and positive spirits.

The 55-year-old Oscar winner, born Eric Marlon Bishop, was seen cruising along the Chicago River on Sunday afternoon, a sight captured in a video shared by TMZ.

With an infectious smile, Jamie enthusiastically waved at fans, flashing the peace sign as boats sailed past each other.

It was in April when Jamie was unexpectedly rushed to an Atlanta hospital while filming his upcoming movie Back in Action alongside actress Cameron Diaz.

© Jun Sato Jamie Foxx waved to fans

This intriguing project had lured Cameron out of her retirement, adding to the buzz around the film.

Corinne, Foxx's daughter, was the first to inform the public about her father's health condition via her Instagram account. She referred to the incident as a "medical complication", however further details regarding the specifics remain undisclosed.

MORE: Jamie Foxx latest update as fans send prayers: what we know about where his health stands

© Getty Images Corinne Foxx and Jamie Foxx

Jamie's mysterious health concern followed reports of an on-set 'meltdown' while filming Back in Action in Atlanta.

According to reports, the actor ended up dismissing an executive producer, two directors, and his personal driver. This alleged incident seemed to impact Foxx's reputation among his colleagues.

Less than a month later, Jamie found himself in an Atlanta hospital due to an unidentified 'medical complication'. In a statement, his family said: “We wanted to share that my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday (Tuesday).”

© Karwai Tang Jamie Foxx attends the "Creed III" European Premiere

They added that: “Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery,” while also thanking fans for their prayers and requesting privacy during this challenging time.

Mike Tyson, the boxing legend, made unconfirmed claims that Jamie had suffered a stroke. Following several weeks of hospitalization in Atlanta, Jamie initiated his recovery process in Chicago, where he continues to reside.

Jamie Foxx stars in Dad Stop Embarrassing Me!

TMZ reportedly obtained additional footage of a high-spirited Jamie out in Chicago on Saturday evening, radiating optimism and good spirits.

Fans eagerly await Jamie's upcoming projects, with the actor returning to the screen in Netflix's They Cloned Tyrone alongside John Boyega and Kiefer Sutherland, set to debut on July 21.

Jamie will also lend his voice to the animated comedy Strays, set for an August 18 nationwide release, and take on the role of The Ferryman in God Is a Bullet.