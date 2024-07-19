Travis Barker's daughter Alabama, 18, admits to using weight-loss medication

Travis Barker's daughter Alabama Barker has revealed that she is using weight-loss medication after being bullied about her appearance.

The 18-year-old admitted she was "tired" of being called "fat" and "ugly" while filming a makeup video on TikTok.

"I have, like, this thing where I photograph so ugly, and people are like, 'Oh, my God – you're so fat, and you're so ugly,'" she said.

"And it's, like, I see what you guys are seeing, but just, like, meet me in person. I feel like I don't look like that."

Despite not thinking the comments about her weight are completely warranted, Alabama then revealed that she has turned to an unnamed drug to help her lose weight.

"But I'm on weight-loss medication because I'm tired of being fat and photographing like a damn ogre," she admitted.

© Getty Images Alabama has been teased about her weight online

Alabama has faced unnecessary criticism about her appearance and often responds to trolls who accuse her of changing her body with surgery.

She has been very open about the cosmetic procedures she's had done, which only include lip fillers, but she's not ruling it out for the future.

"I've had no cosmetic work done to my body", she said in April. "Let's stop assuming."

© Instagram Alabama hasn't named the drug she's taking to lose weight

She added: "Not saying I never would, but just not in this moment have I had anything done."

In February, she also clapped back at online trolls who claimed she has had too much cosmetic surgery at a young age.

The comment came after Alabama shared some bikini photos, in which she was wearing a V-neck mesh cover-up with red, black, yellow, and green stripes, layered over a yellow and green bikini and paired with black Hermès Oran sandals.

© Instagram Alabama often hits back at trolls

Alabama promptly squashed any speculation that she had had surgery, and gracefully replied: "I really appreciate the love! I'm natural, besides my lips. Accept the fact I'm naturally beautiful."

Last year, she opened up about how she puts up with facing online criticism, candidly admitting: "I'm not going to sit here and lie and say it's easy and to keep pushing… It gets very challenging especially when they don't know you. I feel very misunderstood!"

She continued: "People are going to hate regardless. You need to not feed into it, you won't benefit from it!

© Instagram Alabama has only had lip filler

"Keep your peace protected. Don't entertain what people say about you, if you know yourself & your morals and your intentions, nothing else matters."

Alabama isn't afraid to openly address the criticism she receives, and last August she spoke about health issues that cause her weight to fluctuate after she was the target of body shamers.

© Instagram Alabama isn't ruling out surgery in the future

"I also have a thyroid problem and an autoimmune disease. So that's one of the main reasons why I have weight gain," Alabama explained, addressing the body shamers directly.

"Weight fluctuates and I don't want any girls that are young watching this that are gaining weight to ever think there's something wrong with it," she added.