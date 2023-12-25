Kourtney Kardashian shares message for stepdaughter Alabama Barker after debuting baby Rocky with husband Travis

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are continuing to bask in the glow of becoming parents once again, as they dote over their nearly two-month old son Rocky Barker.

However, the couple are celebrating another special milestone in their lives, that being the birthday of Travis' daughter Alabama Barker, who turned 18 on Christmas eve.

Travis, 48, shares Alabama and her brother Landon, 20, with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler. During their marriage from 2004-2008, he also developed an extremely close relationship with Shanna's daughter from her previous fiancée, Atiana.

© Instagram Kourtney shares a birthday message for her stepdaughter Alabama Barker

Kourtney, 44, took to her Instagram Stories to share a sweet birthday message for her stepdaughter, posting a snap of the pair dressed in chic patterned luxury streetwear.

She wrote alongside it: "You're such a blessing in my life @alabamaluellabarker, happy birthday! [heart emoji]," and Alabama revealed on her Instagram the incredible gift she received from Kourtney.

The Poosh founder gifted her stepdaughter a beautiful and delicate diamond necklace, covered completely in sparkling stones. She wrote: "Thank you Kourtney! I'm in love!"

© Instagram Alabama revealed that she received a dazzling diamond necklace from Kourtney

Blink 182 drummer Travis shared a sweet compilation of photos on his own social feed as a tribute to his daughter, spanning her birth and childhood to the present day.

"Happy Birthday my beautiful daughter," he penned. "I can't believe my baby is 18 and all grown up. Being your Dad is the biggest joy in the world.

"May you be surrounded by love and all your favorite things today and forever! I'm so proud of you and I love you so much," he added, receiving a heart emoji from Kourtney as well.

Many fans quickly deemed the musician to be the ultimate "girl dad," with some leaving comments like: "She has the coolest dad ever," and: "I wish my dad loved me this much," as well as: "She's gorgeous! Happy Birthday Bama!" plus, a reference to Meet the Barkers with: "I can't believe it, I remember the reality show. She is gorgeous."

© Instagram Kourtney is also getting into the Christmas spirit with baby Rocky

Kourtney is also a mom to Mason, 14, Penelope, 11, and Reign, nine, through former partner Scott Disick. It looks like Kourtney and Travis are getting into the Christmas spirit already with baby Rocky in mind.

The Kardashians star and Lemme founder took to her Stories with an adorable photo of her baby boy adorned in a pair of festive booties, featuring candy cane striped sleeves, with a bauble at the tip.

Her sister Kim recently shared insight into the Kardashian clan's Christmas traditions with a glimpse of their elaborate and very individual gift-wrapping styles, highlighting how each member of the family chooses to adorn their presents separately.

She wrote: "Wrapping gifts in our family is always such a fun family tradition to see what each family member did and their vibe for the year. Each represents us so well!

"I did all white SKIMS cotton jersey t shirt fabric," Kim explained. I'm excited to reuse it and make other things."

She then listed out all the others, saying: "Kylie did a festive Santa print, Kravis a simple green cool wrapping, my mom a shiny metallic red wrapping, Kendall did a chic blue and white print with green bow, Rob wrapped everything in a festive snowman print with a white bin that has these soft ball shape, and Khloe did a gorgeous monochromatic green with green ribbon."

