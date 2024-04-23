Kourtney Kardashian's stepdaughter Alabama Barker wows with curvaceous figure in tiny bikini

Alabama Barker put her curvaceous figure front and center when she shared a carousel of bikini photos from her Bahamas vacation on Monday.

The 18-year-old daughter of Travis Barker – and stepmom is Kourtney Kardashian – wore a tiny two-piece that barely contained her curves as she posed on the beach during sunset.

Alabama's bikini featured a shimmery triangle top that partially exposed her chest and matching bottoms, which she wore underneath a black sarong.

The day before, she shared another racy image of herself with her back to the camera wearing a thong bikini, which showcased her derriere.

Alabama's latest bikini photos come after she responded to negative comments about her appearance.

In February, she clapped back at online trolls who claimed she has had too much cosmetic surgery.

"This child has done a lot of cosmetic surgery at a very young age," one wrote, adding: "I hope she doesn't overdo it! She looks good now!"

The comment came after Alabama shared some bikini photos, in which she was wearing a V-neck mesh cover-up with red, black, yellow, and green stripes, layered over a yellow and green bikini and paired with black Hermès Oran sandals.

Alabama promptly squashed any speculation that she has had surgery, and gracefully replied: "I really appreciate the love! I'm natural, besides my lips. Accept the fact I'm naturally beautiful."

Alabama has previously been candid about work she has gotten done, and last year, when asked during an Instagram Q&A what her experience with lip fillers was, she said: "@skinsandneedles_ is the best in LA! Hands down," noting: "Her technique is very precise & she's so sweet!"

She also opened up at the time about how she handles online criticism, candidly admitting: "I'm not going to sit here and lie and say it's easy and to keep pushing… It gets very challenging especially when they don't know you. I feel very misunderstood!"

"People are going to hate regardless," she continued. "You need to not feed into it, you won't benefit from it! Keep your peace protected. Don't entertain what people say about you, if you know yourself & your morals and your intentions, nothing else matters."

Alabama isn't afraid to openly address the criticism she receives, and last August she spoke about health issues that cause her weight to fluctuate after she was the target of body shamers.

"I also have a thyroid problem and an autoimmune disease. So that's one of the main reasons why I have weight gain," Alabama explained, addressing the body shamers directly.

"Weight fluctuates and I don't want any girls that are young watching this that are gaining weight to ever think there's something wrong with it," she added.

Alabama is Travis' youngest daughter. He also shares son Landon, 20, and stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, 24, with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

Kourtney, meanwhile, shares sons Mason, 14, and Reign, nine, plus daughter Penelope, 11, with ex Scott Disick.

