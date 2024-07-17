Anant Ambani's health and 100kg weight loss transformation: before and after photos

Billionaire businessman Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani's no-expense-spared wedding with billionaire Shri Viren Merchant's daughter Radhika Merchant has hit the headlines for several reasons, from the reported $600 million price to the endless bride's and groom's outfits.

While hundreds of pictures document the nuptials, which started back in March, many may have forgotten about the groom's pre-wedding transformation.

© Getty Anant's weight loss journey began ten years before his wedding

Anant has battled with a series of health woes in the past, from asthma to steroid use and obesity. At his heaviest, the 29-year-old weighed 208kg, but he dropped 108kg through a healthy diet and exercise regime before it crept up again due to asthma medication.

Join us as we take a look at Anant's health and weight loss journey over the past 10 years…

Dramatic weight loss

© STRDEL Anant was 208kg before he turned to celebrity trainer Vinod Channa for help with his diet and fitness

Anant began his weight loss journey in 2014 ahead of his 21st birthday. Over 18 months, he dropped 108kg with the help of former security guard turned celebrity trainer Vinod Channa, who also worked with Nita Ambani and Kumar Mangalam Birla.

The first priority was tackling his bad eating habits, swapping junk food and a sedentary lifestyle for zero-sugar, high-protein, and low-carb foods such as fresh fruits and vegetables, lentils and pulses, and limiting his calorie intake to 1200 to 1400 per day.

In terms of exercise, Vinod started slowly with low-intensity reps and 30-minute walks, which was slowly increased to 21-kilometre walks, yoga and weight training up to five hours per day, according to the South China Moring Post.

© Vijay Bate/Hindustan Times/Shutterstock He focused on weight training and yoga, and cut out fast food

Vinod admitted it was "difficult" to navigate Anant's asthma but said he was dedicated to his health journey, getting his weight down to 88kg.

"When it comes to setting the right intensity, you either opt for heavy weight training or opt for light training with high reps, and in Anant’s case, I went with the latter," said Channa, according to India Today.

Indian wedding traditions © Getty Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant marry this weekend With over 30 distinct cultures within the South Asian region, each Indian wedding will look different. However, here are a few common customs that are typically incorporated into Indian nuptials… An astrology-approved date - The Hindu priest, known as a pandit, can consult astrology to determine the most favorable date and time for the ceremony to take place. A do spanning several days - The nuptials and reception take place after two days of more intimate events that tend only to be attended by close friends and family. Red - The colour is considered lucky and thus is often incorporated into the wedding decor, outfits, flowers - the list goes on. A sizeable guest list - A go big or go home approach is taken to the guest list and offending someone by not inviting them to the wedding is a big no-no. Outfit changes - Every different element of the day requires a new outfit, and this applies to the groom Accomplished dance moves - No dad dancing here. Often guests will celebrate the newlyweds with Bollywood-style dances before the couple themselves put on a performance A large party - Everyone invited to the wedding is usually invited to the reception so the evening do is a big one No first kiss - Many deem PDA in front of elders inappropriate so there’s almost never a, 'You may now kiss the bride' element to the nuptials, Brides reported. The groom's grand entrance and the bride's reveal - The groom gets his own procession, otherwise known as baraat, while the bride prepares for her grand reveal, or the kanya aagaman, after her bridesmaids, flower girl, and ring bearer. The couple takes seven steps - in the saptapadi, the bride and groom take these steps to represent the first seven steps you take together as husband and wife.

He later broadly discussed his secrets to maintaining weight loss with small, incremental steps.

"Start by reducing your daily food intake by hald and observe the positive changes. Next, add a 20-30 minute daily walk to your routine. As you progress, consider cutting down from four meals a day to three.

"One you reach your desired goal, gradually reintroduce healthy carbs, proteins, and fibres. Don't forget to include workouts to maintain your weight loss journey," he said in an interview with Times Now.

Hidden health woes

© The India Today Group Nita Ambani joined her son in his weight loss journey

By 2016, Anant was proudly showing off his new trim physique, but his mother Nita explained to Times of India in 2017 that his weight was impacted by his asthma, which was treated with steroids.

Steroids help manage inflammation in the airways by calming the immune response that triggers airway constriction and reducing swelling. However, the side effects can be increased appetite and water retention causing weight gain.

© The India Today Group The billionaire heir was taking steroids for his asthma

Nita said he was "highly asthmatic" and he "suffers from obesity" so he "had to lose weight for health reasons," adding that she joined him on his health and wellness journey.

"Whatever he ate, I ate. Whenever he exercised, I did too. If he went for a walk, I would go along," the doting mother explained. "He was my main motivation and we are still fighting obesity. There are so many children who have this, and mothers feel shy admitting it.

"But I think you have to motivate your child to lose weight, as the child looks up to you all the time. Both of us went away to Los Angeles for some time to a children's obesity hospital so I could get into a routine with him."

Weight gain

Anant sported a fuller figure on his then-girlfriend Radhika Merchant’s birthday in 2020, where she was given a huge carousel-themed birthday cake.

His changed appearance was reportedly due to bad diet and exercise habits creeping back in during the coronavirus lockdown.

© Indranil Aditya/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

Anant missed several public appearances in the following months, including the Reliance Industries 44th annual general meeting in June 2021, shortly after he was appointed as a director on the board of Reliance New Energy Solar.

Many fans also began commenting on Anant's weight gain in a video of his sister Isha Ambani’s twin babies Aadiya and Krishna in December 2022.

© Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani's wedding spanned several months

The newly married director on the boards of Jio Platforms and Reliance Retail has not spoken about his wellness journey recently, but he seemed in high spirits as he enjoyed a series of wedding celebrations with Radhika in 2024.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Ambani family arrive for for Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding

Anant looked dapper at their pre-wedding sangeet in a bespoke blue and gold embroidered bandhgala suit by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla, followed by their Hindu ceremony where he wore a red and gold embellished suit by the same designer.

READ: Radhika Merchant marries Indian billionaire's son Anant Ambani in breathtaking bejewelled look