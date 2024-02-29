Kourtney Kardashian’s stepdaughter Alabama Barker, 18, sparks concern as she shares cryptic message from hospital bed

Alabama Barker, the 18-year-old daughter of famed Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian’s stepdaughter, recently sparked a wave of concern among her followers after posting a cryptic photo from what appeared to be a hospital bed.

Despite her vibrant presence on social media, where she often claps back at critics with grace and wit, this particular snapshot showed a different side of the young influencer.

Captured resting in a hospital bed, with only a monitor and a clock marking the time at 10:20 visible, Alabama's simple plea, "Send me your prayers," accompanied by a crying face emoji, resonated deeply with her 2 million followers. Yet, as quickly as it appeared, the image was removed, leaving many questions unanswered.

© Instagram Alabama shares photo from hospital bed

In an unexpected twist, Alabama later surfaced at an airport, exuding confidence with the message, "I'm back baby," though she remained silent on the hospital visit.

This enigmatic post too vanished from her feed, further deepening the mystery. The concern for Alabama is not unwarranted, especially considering her candid revelations last August about her battles with an autoimmune disorder and thyroid issues.

© Instagram Alabama has had a number of health issues

Her openness about these health challenges came in response to body shamers, as she took to TikTok to share her struggle with weight fluctuation due to her medical conditions.

"I also have a thyroid problem and an autoimmune disease. So that's one of the main reasons why I have weight gain," Alabama explained, addressing the body shamers directly.

Alabama Barker revealed she suffers from a 'thyroid problem' and autoimmune disease

Her message was clear: weight fluctuation is normal, especially for young girls dealing with similar health issues.

"Weight fluctuates and I don't want any girls that are young watching this that are gaining weight to ever think there's something wrong with it," she asserted, emphasizing the importance of empathy and understanding in the face of adversity.

© Getty Alabama Barker with Kourtney and Travis

Alabama's resilience extends beyond her health; she has also faced scrutiny over her appearance, with some suggesting she's undergone extensive cosmetic surgery.

In a recent Instagram post, she gracefully countered these claims, acknowledging only her lips as not natural. "I'm natural, besides my lips, accept the fact I'm naturally beautiful," she declared, celebrating her innate beauty amidst the noise of criticism.

Her journey, marked by both public scrutiny and personal health battles, is a testament to her strength and maturity. Alabama's approach to negativity on social media is particularly poignant, as she shared insights into her philosophy of rising above the hate. "Misery loves company, but we're cut from different cloths, made from different sauces," she reflected.

