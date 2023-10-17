Kourtney Kardashian's stepson Landon Barker details 'alcohol abuse' amid mental health struggles

Kourtney Kardashian's stepson, Landon Barker, revealed that he "abused" alcohol "for months" while struggling with his mental health last year.

The 20-year-old – whose dad is Kourtney's husband, Travis Barker – said that he developed a "bad habit" of turning to alcohol while experiencing "awful" symptoms of depersonalization-derealization disorder, a condition that causes people to feel disconnected from their body, feelings, and environment.

WATCH: Kourtney Kardashian's unique pregnancy announcement

Landon also suffers from ADHD, OCD, depression, and anxiety, which he says were heightened while he was drinking "a lot".

"It originally started with a bad habit with alcohol. I was abusing it and just abusing that substance, and then one day it just shocked me, and I had gone through that for months," the singer told People.

"It was awful, and I went through heightened OCD, heightened ADHD and heightened anxiety, all while disassociating and feeling like I was in a video game. I was watching my whole entire life through a movie screen. It was honestly awful."

© David Fisher/Shutterstock Landon Barker 'abused' alcohol during the height of his mental health struggles

He added: "I've always struggled with OCD, ADHD and anxiety, but yeah, disassociating and dissociation kind of just hit me like a truck last year and it was just the most awful experience."

Explaining that alcohol helped to ease the effects of his psychological disorders, Landon recalled: "I would drink, and then the day after, I would disassociate really bad, and that's kind of how my habit of drinking a lot started. It was like, oh, I'd feel better the second that I had a drink, and so yeah, it kind of just all started and it all kicked up really fast."

Landon was forced to stop drinking alcohol last year after he hit his head "so hard" he suffered a concussion. However, he admits he now drinks "on special occasions".

© Stewart Cook/Shutterstock Landon Barker turned to therapy for his psychological dilsorders

"When I got my concussion, I kind of just had to deal with it and I would just, I don't know, I just hated life for three or four months," he said. "It was pretty awful."

Landon continued: "I remember I would just go to the hospital once a week just because I would have such bad panic attacks from everything that was going on. The disassociation happened first and then it all just got worse when I went through my concussion.

"I think 100 percent it's important for me to not make that a habit again. I always tell myself, 'I'll only drink on special occasions now.' I just steer away from everything."

© Getty Kourtney Kardashian is now stepmom to Travis Barker's children, Alabama, Landon, and stepdaughter, Atiana De La Hoya

The famous offspring first went public with his mental health struggles on social media last year – and since then he says he has "learned so much" about his conditions.

"I've learned how to deal with my anxiety, my OCD, ADHD and my dissociation," he shared. "I've learned all these tips and tricks and research so much, so I honestly did come out with a lot of knowledge on all of the stuff that I suffer with."

Landon refused to turn to medication to help with his disorders because of his "addictive personality", but admitted he has found therapy and exercise "helpful".

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian are expecting their first child

He explained: "Honestly, I was a little bit too scared to start medication. I just know how I get just having kind of an addictive personality, and I feel like I would be too scared to put myself in a dependent situation where I must use something every single day.

"I was just a little bit too nervous to even try it, but I was doing a lot of therapy and working out, and it was helpful."

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletterand get them delivered straight to your inbox.