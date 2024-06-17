Richard Gere, 74, poses with sons in photos with wife Alejandra giving rare glimpse into family life

Richard Gere was celebrated by his beautiful family on Sunday, when his wife, Alejandra Silva, shared a sneak peek at their life for Father's Day.

In a sweet Instagram post dedicated to the 74-year-old actor, Alejandra shared several images of Richard with his young sons, Alexander, five, and his three-year-old brother, whose name has not been shared with the public.

Also in the images was Albert, nine, who is Alejandra's son from a previous relationship.

The Spanish publicist captioned the post: "Happy Father’s Day, to the most wonderful dad four boys could ever wish for. Your endless patience, love, and dedication are truly remarkable. Happy Father’s Day to the man who is always there for us, making every moment special. Love, Mom, James, Alexander ,Albert Homer."

The children's faces had been blurred in the snapshots but the joy was evident.

© Instagram Richard Gere was celebrated on Father's Day by his wife and kids

One of the photos showed the family at the beach, with Richard carrying one of his sons on his shoulders, while his wife stood alongside him and the other boys paddled in the water.

Another was of Richard and Alejandra proudly standing with Albert as she showed off a school certificate.

© Instagram Richard Gere with his sons and wife

There was also an image of Richard enjoying a milkshake with one of his offspring.

Richard's grown son, Homer, was not in the photos but would have celebrated his father privately.

© Instagram Richard Gere with his stepson and wife

He recently attended the Oh Canada after party at the Cannes Film Festival with his dad.

Richard is very private when it comes to his personal life and recently revealed he was leaving the US for his wife's home country of Spain.

© Instagram Richard Gere enjoys a milkshake with his son

He told Vanity Fair Spain: "For me, going to Madrid is going to be a great adventure because I have never lived full-time outside of the United States."

"For Alejandra it will be wonderful to be closer to her family, her lifelong friends, and her culture," he said. "She was very generous in giving me six years living in my world, so I think it's only fair that I give her at least another six of her living in hers."

© Getty Images Richard is also a dad to Homer

And it won't be a struggle for Richard, because he adores the culture.

"I love Spain and I think your lifestyle is fabulous. Also your ability to live transmitting joy and happiness. It is a beautiful place, the food is extraordinary and the people exude sensitivity and generosity, as well as an iron will to laugh and enjoy. So I'm looking forward to going there."