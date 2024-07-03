Blake Lively has epic reaction to Ryan Reynolds' enviable physique in smoldering candid snap — see here

Ryan Reynolds has one of the most thirst trap-worthy physiques in Hollywood right now, thanks in no small part to his Marvel-style training regimen for his run of Deadpool movies.

The 47-year-old Canadian-American actor and entrepreneur is currently touring the globe with his Deadpool & Wolverine co-star and close friend Hugh Jackman, plus their director Shawn Levy.

In the midst of the trip, the two actors have shared frequent updates, and Hugh's latest snap sparked quite the response from their combined fanbase, including a particularly inspired Blake Lively.

The Australian actor, 55, sneakily took a photo of Ryan sitting in a white vest and jeans before getting ready for a day out, putting his massive biceps on display. Ryan was shown pointing his finger at Hugh when he noticed his camera out.

Hugh captioned it: "'You want me to put this away?' — Ryan Reynolds, co-star, mouth breather, [expletive]," and got a reaction out of Blake, who quipped back: "My thirst has been trapped."

The Green Lantern star kept the bit going, of course, by also commenting on the photo: "This photo is from my private collection. How dare you?" Fans thirsted over Ryan too, although several were also taken by the matching purses in the background of the snap, of course in coordinating Deadpool red and Wolverine yellow.

Ryan and Hugh's chemistry will light up the big screen later this month when Deadpool & Wolverine hits theaters, the first outing for the merc with the mouth as part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It is slated for a July 26 release.

In a recent interview with Vanity Fair, Ryan, Hugh, and Shawn opened up about the close friendship they created on the set of the project, long-dubbed Deadpool 3, thanks to the fun environment they'd created, a collaborative vision, and a ping-pong table courtesy of Blake.

Shawn told the publication: "This friendship between the three of us also made the movie better. You're not embarrassed to try weird, dumb [expletive]."

"And some of it is going to fail. Some of it doesn’t work. But if you're comfortable failing in front of your buddies, you're also going to be comfortable trying stuff that will be inspired." Ryan and Hugh then added that much of that involved playing a lot of ping-pong.

The dad-of-four continued: "Speaking of Blake, that's the real reason these ping-pong photos came about. She and I have a bunch of these prints of actors playing it on their sets."

"We've got Newman and Redford in Durango, Mexico, during the shooting of Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid. We've got Jimmy Stewart and Henry Fonda, I think in the '30s. We have Olivia de Havilland playing ping-pong, Ronald Reagan and Jane Wyman playing. Joan Crawford. So Blake sent the ping-pong table to Pinewood Studios."

Shawn added as well: "It's why those ping-pong photos are our personal favorites. For the three of us, those photos are treasures. They captured the spirit of this shoot. It was very hard work, but it was fun every day because we were doing it with buddies."