Keanu Reeves shares new health update after horrific injury left his kneecap 'cracked like a potato chip'

Keanu Reeves is coming back strong after a knee injury earlier this year that sounds absolutely terrifying, but the actor is shaking it off well.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight at San Diego Comic-Con last week, where he was promoting his original comic book series BRZRKR, the 59-year-old confessed that his accident even impacted his filming schedule.

"Glad to see you doing well after that knee injury," the publication told him, and Keanu continued: "We had a dance sequence that was on schedule. And I was like, 'I can't dance.' So we ended up having to film it a few months later."

Recommended video You may also like Keanu Reeves inducted into Canada's Walk of Fame

During an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on July 22, Keanu first spoke about the accident, which took place on set in January and left him hobbling on crutches.

"I didn't even know that this could happen on this material plane to the man that we think of as Neo and John Wick," the late night host joked before asking the actor about what really happened.

© Getty Images Keanu most recently made an appearance at San Diego Comic-Con on July 27

"I had an ouchie!" Keanu quipped, and when Stephen jokingly asked: "What were you doing? Were you jumping from building to building, were you doing cartwheels past razor blades?" the Matrix star explained that the accident took place in January while filming Good Fortune with Seth Rogen and Keke Palmer.

LATEST: Keanu Reeves reveals 'crippling' obsession with death

"I was filming a scene with Aziz Ansari and Seth Rogen and we were in a cold plunge," he began to explain. "I was loving it, I was standing there. We finish the scene, and you know when you're cold and… I had a bathing suit and a towel, and you put it over your head and you do the cold shuffle?"

© Getty Images The actor recounted his accident during his appearance on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert"

STAR REELS

At this point, he got up out of his seat and started excitedly re-enacting the incident. "I'm doing the cold shuffle in this room that had protective carpets down and then [motions to the floor] there was this little pocket."

MORE: Keanu Reeves and rarely-seen girlfriend Alexandra Grant turn heads at racing event in Germany

"And my foot got caught in the pocket in the shuffle, and then I went [down], but [my knee] didn't follow," Keanu added, before bringing a bit of dramatic flair to his storytelling. "And then, in slow motion, I went falling. My arms came out, but then my knee failed because it's got some stuff, and I spiked!"

© Getty Images He completely reenacted the scene as well, to the audience's amusement and horror

The audience and Stephen broke out into uncomfortable groans, imagining the moment for themselves. A giddy Keanu added to that imagery with a final: "It…spiked! And my patella — kneecap — cracked like a potato chip."

MORE: Keanu Reeves's sweet and generous gift to Matrix crew members revealed

He admitted, though, that he couldn't tell what happened until he noticed his knee "blowing up," and the beloved action movie star joked: "Comedy's hard, man!"

© Getty Images A month later, however, he was back on the set of "Good Fortune"

Stephen continued: "That's what I was going to ask, this was not an action film with Aziz and Rogen…wow…welcome to my life, man." Thankfully, after going on crutches and with some healing time, Keanu was able to get back in action and continue filming.