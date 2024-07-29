Harrison Ford comments on his 'kinda hot' Marvel physique after 82nd birthday

Harrison Ford is the newest major star to enter the Marvel Cinematic Universe for the first time, showing off a brand new side to his persona with his role in the new Captain America movie, 2025's Brave New World.

The actor, who celebrated his 82nd birthday earlier this month, was unveiled as the new face of Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross, who is now the President of the United States and wants to make Captain America (played by Anthony Mackie now) an official military position.

Ford will also play Thaddeus' alter-ego Red Hulk, with a glimpse of the actor's transformation for the role being shared in the film's first trailer. The star then made an appearance at San Diego Comic-Con last week to promote the movie with the cast as well.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, the actor, who has long been seen as one of Hollywood's heartthrobs, was asked about his new Red Hulk physique, which was described as "kinda hot."

He playfully responded: "Well, you're not wrong," and cheekily added before walking away from the interview: "I just gotta lay off the gym, though, I think."

Anthony, best known for playing Sam Wilson aka Falcon, officially takes on Captain America's mantle after the events of Avengers: Endgame, with Danny Ramirez stepping into the role of Falcon. Others in the upcoming MCU film's cast include Shira Haas, Giancarlo Esposito, Tim Blake Nelson, and Liv Tyler.

© Getty Images Harrison Ford made an appearance at San Diego Comic-Con

Ford is assuming the character of Thaddeus Ross previously portrayed by William Hurt, who first began playing the character in 2008's The Incredible Hulk, and did so until his death in 2022.

Ford spoke with People at SDCC about stepping into the late Oscar winner's shoes and paying tribute to him, saying: "He laid a very firm foundation for the character, I respect him enormously in the work that he did in his lifetime. God bless his soul. I'm delighted to be able to stand on his shoulders and continue playing the character."

© Getty Images Part of the cast of "Captain America: Brave New World"

He also spoke fondly about being a part of the famed Marvel Cinematic Universe (which is currently breaking records with its latest offering, Deadpool & Wolverine) and joining its pantheon of stars like Cate Blanchett, Robert Downey Jr., and Michael Douglas.

The Star Wars actor said: "Feels good, feels officially good. I'd been watching really good actors having a really good time working in the Marvel universe and I'm delighted to now be one of them."

© Getty Images William Hurt previously played the role of Thaddeus Ross, up until his death in 2022

He jokingly also added: "They're good actors, I'm not saying I'm a great actor, I'm just saying."

Ford also said during the film's official presentation during Comic-Con: "I am delighted and I am proud to become a member of the Marvel Universe. I have been watching fantastic actors having a good time… and I wanted a piece of the action. Fantastic! Marvelous, even."

© Getty Images "I just gotta lay off the gym, though, I think."

Captain America: Brave New World is scheduled for a February 14, 2025 release, as part of Phase Five of the MCU, which started with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania in February 2023, and will end with Thunderbolts in May 2025.