Exclusive: Keanu Reeves' incredible on-set gesture to John Wick co-star revealed Scott Adkins caught up with HELLO! on the red carpet for John Wick: Chapter 4

Keanu Reeves has been crowned 'the kindest man in Hollywood' and for his co-star, Scott Adkins, this sentiment couldn't be more accurate. Catching up with HELLO! at the London premiere of John Wick: Chapter 4, the actor and martial artist explained that Keanu truly "lives up to his reputation as the kindest man in Hollywood" – and he also shared a heartwarming story from behind the scenes.

Reflecting on his special bond with Keanu, plus the incredible gift that the A-lister had specially made and presented to him after filming wrapped, Scott couldn't help but smile as he recalled Keanu's thoughtful gesture. Click the video below to find out what Keanu sent to him…

WATCH: Scott Adkins reveals incredible gift from Keanu Reeves. Credit: The Fan Carpet

Taking on the role of Killa – the head of the German Table who shares a common enemy with John Wick – Scott got to spend a lot of time with his co-stars Keanu Reeves and Donnie Yen in between filming. Asked about his favourite on-set memories, he told HELLO!: "I just enjoyed sitting down with Donnie and Keanu in between takes!"

Scott Adkins described Keanu Reeves as the "kindest man in Hollywood"

As for the rest of the cast, they had nothing but high praise for action star, Keanu. Ian McShane – aka Winston Scott, the manager of the New York Continental Hotel – said: "Ah it's always good. He's a great guy and we have a good time together. He's smashing. And Chad the director, that's very important that he did all the shows, otherwise, it wouldn't be the same as it is now."

Ian McShane also spoke about his friendship with Keanu

We also caught up with the man himself as Keanu Reeves joined HELLO! for a chat on the red carpet. Speaking about his time on John Wick: Chapter 4, the actor reflected on some of his highlights from filming, telling HELLO!: "I have so many."

Keanu Reeves also chatted to HELLO! about his favourite moments filming John Wick: Chapter 4

"The action and throwing the cars around. I've got a wonderful scene with Ian McShane, that was a beautiful day. Seeing Laurence Fishburne, throwing down with Bill Skarsgard. It was lovely to work with Scott Adkins, Donnie Yen and Rina Sawayama, she's great. It was really a great cast."

