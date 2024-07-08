Keanu Reeves and rarely-seen girlfriend Alexandra Grant turn heads at racing event in Germany

Keanu Reeves was recently spotted with his rarely-seen girlfriend, Alexandra Grant, at the Moto GP Sachsenring in Germany.

The couple, who have kept their relationship largely out of the public eye, appeared relaxed and content as they enjoyed the event together.

The 59-year-old actor showcased his natural look, with his beard showing patches of gray, a testament to his effortless charm and timeless appeal.

Keanu was dressed casually in a denim jacket, a gray shirt, and jeans, completing his laid-back ensemble with a lanyard around his neck. His trademark brown hair was slightly tousled, adding to his ruggedly handsome appearance.

By his side, holding hands, was the talented artist Alexandra Grant. The 51-year-old looked chic in a blue shirt paired with black dress pants.

She accessorized her look with sunglasses and bracelets, embodying a sophisticated yet understated elegance.

© RADEK MICA Keanu Reeves and partner Alexandra Grant attend the German Motorcycle Grand Prix at the Sachsenring racetrack

The Moto GP Sachsenring, Germany's premier motorcycle grand prix, provided the perfect backdrop for the couple’s rare public outing.

Keanu and Alexandra have been dating for several years, yet they have managed to maintain a low profile, rarely making public appearances together.

© picture alliance Keanu and Alexandra rarely make public appearances

Alexandra Grant, born on April 4, 1973, in Fairview Park, Ohio, is a celebrated artist, sculptor, and painter.

Her upbringing was enriched by her experiences living in Mexico, France, and Spain, which deeply influenced her artistic journey.

© Mark Wieland Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant wave the checkered flag

Rumors of their relationship began circulating in 2019, and the couple made their red carpet debut at the LACMA Art + Film Gala presented by Gucci in November of that year.

In February 2020, actress Jennifer Tilly, a close friend of Alexandra, revealed to Page Six that the couple had actually been together much longer than the public realized. “I remember a couple of years ago, about a year and a half ago, [Alexandra] said, ‘Keanu Reeves is my boyfriend,’ and I’m like, ‘Wait. What? What? What?’” Jennifer shared.

She expressed her astonishment at the sudden media frenzy, noting, “It’s really astonishing to me how in the last five months, all of a sudden, she goes to an event with him and everybody goes insane, like, ‘It’s his new girlfriend,’ because she had gone to a lot of events with him. It’s just suddenly surfaced that he’s been dating her for several years.”

© Olivia Wong Alexandra Grant and Keanu Reeves attend The MOCA Gala 2024

The couple’s rare public appearances continue to captivate fans. Earlier this year, in April, Keanu and Alexandra attended the Museum of Contemporary Art Gala in Los Angeles, California.

Keanu looked dapper in a navy blue suit and a matching scarf, with his hair neatly combed and styled, contrasting with his more casual look at the Moto GP.

Alexandra, meanwhile, dazzled in a spaghetti-strap teal gown, highlighting her graceful and artistic style.