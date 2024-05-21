Chris Pratt reveals the alternative way he’s raising his three children

Chris Pratt is not raising his children the same way that he was raised.

The Guardians of the Galaxy actor opened up about how he is parenting his three children - Jack, 11, Lyla, three, and Eloise, who is almost two years old.

According to the actor, there's a "new age of parenting" different to how he was raised.

© Axelle/Bauer-Griffin Chris Pratt and wife Katherine Schwarzenegger

"I grew up, I did exactly what my parents said all the time. I never knew I could say 'no' to my parents", he told E! News at the premiere for The Garfield Movie. "And now I'm a guy who's not super—didn't have a super healthy grip on his own emotions."

Reflecting on how he was raised, he explained that he and his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger are "trying to raise them in a way that they feel comfortable expressing themselves."

He continued: "They still know the meaning of the word 'no' from their mom. When it comes from me, they don't seem to know what that means. And I don't really know what to do about it, but we'll get there."

© Instagram Photo shared by Katherine Schwarzenegger on Instagram January 2024 where she is at the beach posing with her brother Patrick, his fiancée Abby, her husband Chris Pratt, and their two daughters

According to the actor, his kids are "cute and they're wonderful", adding: "They're sweet, polite, kind, joyous little angels, and I love them."

Already, his son Jack has seen his latest film - but his girls haven't had the chance yet. "I had a screening and my son saw the movie, loved it, and my girls have not seen it yet. But I'm gonna show them both together. It'll probably be Eloise's first movie."

Chris shares Jack with his ex-wife Anna Faris, with whom he broke up with in 2017.

© Getty Little Jack attended his dad's Hollywood star ceremony in 2017

"Our son has two parents who love him very much and for his sake we want to keep this situation as private as possible moving forward", they said in their joint separation statement.

"We still have love for each other, will always cherish our time together and continue to have the deepest respect for one another."

Anna said of their divorce in 2019: "Grudge-holding is not something that Chris and I do. So, we wanted to make sure, of course, that Jack was happy, but that we were happy and supportive of each other".

She even mooted the idea that they could "have this fantasy idea of, do we all spend Christmas together? Do we all vacation together? How do we make sure that everybody that we love feels safe, and that we also respect the love we have for each other?"