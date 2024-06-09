Chris Pratt thanks wife Katherine Schwarzenegger for 'stability' in their marriage on milestone 5th anniversary

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger have an extra special milestone to celebrate together.

On June 8, the Guardians of the Galaxy star commemorated his and his wife's 5th year wedding anniversary with a touching tribute.

Chris took to Instagram in honor of the special weekend and shared a sweet throwback photo of the two together, in which Katherine is seen wearing a white, off-the-shoulder dress and her husband is in a blue, checkered button-down shirt and light gray jacket.

In his caption, the Garfield actor wrote: "Happy Anniversary to my honey! Five years [have] flown by. Thank you so much for the joy, stability and fun you've brought to my life. I thank God for you every day."

His fans and celebrity friends alike were quick to take to the comments section under the post to gush over the heartfelt tribute, with his Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn writing: "Five years!! Crazy. Congrats my friends!" as others followed suit with: "Happy Anniversary!" and: "Happy Anniversary to a beautiful couple, inside and out," as well as: "It's a perfect match. Love wins again!"

Chris' marriage to Katherine is his second; he was previously married to fellow actress Anna Faris, with whom he shares son Jack, 11, from 2009 to 2017.

He and Katherine started dating the following year, reportedly after Katherine's mom Maria Shriver, who was married to Arnold Schwarzenegger until 2011, set them up.

Anna, who married cinematographer Michael Barrett in 2012, threw her support behind the happy couple during an episode of her podcast, revealing that Chris had given her a heads up about their engagement.

© WireImage Chris and Katherine in 2023

She said at the time: "Sweet Chris, my ex, got engaged to Katherine today and I'm so happy for them."

© Instagram The couple with their two daughters, Katherine's brother Patrick, and his fiancée Abby

Since their June 8, 2019 nuptials, Chris and Katherine have welcomed two daughters together. A year after their wedding, they welcomed their first child together, Lyla Maria, who will be four years old in August, followed by her little sister Eloise Christina, who celebrated her second birthday last month.

© Getty The Marvel star with his son, and ex Anna in 2017

In another recent Instagram tribute to Katherine in honor of Mother's Day, Chris wrote: "Happy Mother's Day to all the mamas out there! [...] A special thank you my darling Katherine for all you do. Witnessing you be a mom to Lyla and Eloise and a stepmom to Jack makes me fall more and more in love with you every day."

"The 24/7 job of scheduling, transporting, loving, nurturing, managing calendars, planning activities, the nutrition, the boundaries, the rules, the patience, the gentleness, the firmness, the wisdom, and grace. It's truly a marvel."