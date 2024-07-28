Chris Pratt shares surprise baby joy as pregnant wife Katherine Schwarzenegger shows off blooming baby bump

Chris Pratt revealed his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger is pregnant with their third child in a surprise announcement on Sunday.

The Guardians of the Galaxy actor, who shares daughters Lyla Maria, three, and Eloise Christina, two, with his wife of five years, took to Instagram to share a glowing photo of Katherine sporting a blooming baby bump.

Katherine looked radiant as she donned candy pink gingham overalls layered over a white T-shirt. Her brunette hair tumbled past her shoulders in loose waves as she smiled at the camera.

Katherine Schwarzenegger is expecting her third child!

Chris added an adorable snap of their two daughters to the post, who were pictured playing with farm animals in a pen.

Chris added a photograph of his daughters playing with farm animals in a pen

"Greatest party planner in history!" Chris gushed about his wife, not mentioning her blooming baby bump which soon caught the attention of excited fans.

"I didn’t realize y’all had another baby on the way. Congratulations!! May God bless Katherine with a safe delivery and a healthy baby," said one fan.

"I didn’t even realize you had another little one on the way! So happy for you guys! My favorite couple in Hollywood!" penned another, as a third wrote: "I think she may be the cutest pregnant person ever. Congratulations on the upcoming addition."

A fourth fan wrote: "Wait, is she pregnant?!?!" along with a heart-eye emoji.

It marks the first time the Jurassic World actor and his wife, who is the daughter of Hollywood legend Arnold Schwarzenegger, have addressed their third pregnancy.

How Chris and Katherine are raising their children

Chris Pratt and his wife Katherine Scwarzenegger, daughter of Arnold Schwarzenegger, are expecting their third child

The couple's surprise announcement comes just after Chris revealed the alternative way he is raising his three (soon to be four) children at home. The Garfield Movie actor is also father to a son, Jack, 11, from a previous relationship with his ex-wife Anna Faris.

"I grew up, I did exactly what my parents said all the time. I never knew I could say 'no' to my parents", he told E! News at the premiere for The Garfield Movie. "And now I'm a guy who's not super—didn't have a super healthy grip on his own emotions."

Chris has a son Jack, 11, from his previous marriage

Reflecting on how he was raised, he explained that he and his wife Katherine are "trying to raise them in a way that they feel comfortable expressing themselves."

He continued: "They still know the meaning of the word 'no' from their mom. When it comes from me, they don't seem to know what that means. And I don't really know what to do about it, but we'll get there."