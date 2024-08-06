Jennifer Garner shares incredibly gruesome workout to prepare for new chapter

Jennifer Garner has taken social media by storm, revealing the rigorous workouts that helped her achieve the enviable physique for her return as Elektra in the blockbuster hit, Deadpool & Wolverine.

The 52-year-old actress, who delighted fans by reprising her role as the iconic superhero, shared an inspiring montage of her intense gym sessions with her 16.4 million followers on Instagram.

"Before taking on the role, I was fit, but not @marvel fit," Jennifer captioned her post. The mother-of-three, whose ex-husband is Ben Affleck, humorously added, "Other than trying to convince my kids’ preschool buddies that I was secretly a ninja, I hadn’t picked up Elektra’s sais since 2004."

Jennifer Garner shares gruesome workout

Jennifer’s workout regimen was nothing short of extraordinary. It included boxing three times a week, high-intensity interval training (HIIT), and Peloton rides.

She described the moment when the idea of her cameo was first sparked, crediting Shawn Levy and Ryan Reynolds' unique artistic synergy. "They gave each other this look they have that can communicate an idea, 20 pages of dialogue, nuclear codes," she quipped.

Jennifer Garner in Daredevil, 2003

To prepare for her role, Jennifer teamed up with her best friend and original stunt double, Shauna Duggins.

"We amped up our training, led by @bethjnicely at @thelimitfit: 1x/day, plus whatever homework she assigned for a second workout," she explained. Her fitness routine was comprehensive, including "boxing 3x/week with @flvcothefuture from @matchroomxchurchillgym. And lots and lots of @onepeloton’s @becsgentry."

© Instagram Jennifer's workout is extraordinary

Jennifer reminisced about her preparation period, dubbing it 'SuperHeroSummer.' "We had #SuperHeroSummer over here, twirling sais in the backyard and laughing at our sore old bodies," she fondly recalled.

On a more heartfelt note, she added, "I didn’t know that Elektra and I needed an ending, but Shawn and Ryan did. They are gifted in many ways, but seeing and elevating people around them is at the top of the list."

© Instagram Jennifer is incredibly fit

Reflecting on her time on set, Jennifer expressed her joy at reuniting with old and new friends. "Shauna and I were in heaven on set with them, with my old pal @thehughjackman, @dafnekeen, @channingtatum, @realwesleysnipes," she said.

Wrapping up her message, she gushed, "Shooting the fight was so fun, being there all together — truly like a dream. I’m proud of my friends and grateful to be up there with them. Thank you doesn’t cut it, guys, but it’s a good placeholder until I figure out what does."

© Getty Jennifer Garner is often spotted in LA in her workout clothes

Jennifer also shared a post from Shawn Levy, the director of Deadpool & Wolverine, who echoed her sentiments. Posting a photo of the cast in character, he wrote, "If there's a Director heaven, I think I found it. #deadpoolandwolverine."

Deadpool & Wolverine, which debuted in theaters on July 26, has been a monumental success, raking in $205 million domestically and $233.3 million internationally.

Following the film’s triumphant opening weekend, Hugh Jackman took to Instagram to thank his 32.6 million followers, writing, "Wolverine and Deadpool is the #1 movie in the world. Thank you ALL!" Ryan Reynolds also expressed his gratitude on Instagram Stories, saying, "This is kind of hard to process. But thank you to everyone who went to see the film this weekend... wow."