Jennifer Garner reveals the secret to her killer body at 50 The actress celebrates her milestone birthday in April

Jennifer Garner is counting down to her 50th birthday by sharing 50 posts on Instagram in 50 days and her latest video left her followers in awe.

The actress posted a clip of her Tuesday morning workout, performing ridiculously hard box jumps with her personal trainer Beth Nicely. The video shows Jennifer defying gravity as she leaps between ascending boxes, ending on a 24-inch-high box – yikes!

Beth reposted the video, captioning it: "Strength. Power. Joy" also writing "COME ON! [heart eyes emoji]"

Jen's fans regularly flood her Instagram posts with comments admiring how she never seems to age, with praise including: "Jen you look AMAZING!!!" and: " You look GORGEOUS!"

This isn't the first insight that The Adam Project star has shared into her gruelling workouts. Last week the mum-of-three posted a video of herself performing a routine of super-speedy, incredibly coordinated box jumps and box squats, all in time to music, without missing a beat. Think of it as a cardio, jumping, dancing mash-up and you'll be along the right lines.

Jennifer gave followers a glimpse of her intense workout last week too

Wednesday sees Jennifer appear on The Ellen Show to talk about her upcoming birthday. Wearing a striking off-the-shoulder pink dress, host Ellen praises Jen for her attitude to turning 50, telling her: "You're turning 50, you're embracing it, which I like," to which Jennifer replies: "I have this sense of what the heck, it's really here? All of a sudden, I'm allowing myself to believe I know what I know. It's empowering."

As well as an insight into her workouts, Jennifer has also been sharing heartfelt messages on her Instagram in the lead up to her big birthday. The actress posted a side-by-side of two beautiful black and white photographs of herself in the midst of ballet choreography.

Jennifer shared this arty snap with her followers

She wore a dark outfit with a mini skirt that showed off her toned legs mid-jump as her hair bounced about and the sea behind her framed the shot.

Jennifer had a heartfelt message of hope to share with fans alongside the photos. She wrote: "Something I tell myself: Take it easy.

"Every day is an opportunity to revaluate and shift habits, to connect, to mend, to look for flow. It'll be ok."

Fans of the actress took to the comments to praise her for her thoughts and call out how beautiful she looked in the pictures while she danced, with one commenting: "Yes. And dance, and be kind, find some joy."

