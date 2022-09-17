Jennifer Garner proves her athleticism in impressive new video The star has been working out

Jennifer Garner is no stranger to grueling exercise regimes and she proved it in her latest video shared with fans.

The Alias star gave her social media followers a sneak peek at how she whips herself into shape, when she posted a clip of her workout.

Jennifer gave herself a difficult challenge to jump squat up onto a high platform - and she nailed it

WATCH: Jennifer Garner impresses with remarkable workout video

Despite initially failing to reach her goal, Jennifer tried again and completed her mission.

The mom-of-three looked toned and muscular in lycra workout gear as she celebrated her achievement.

Jennifer is a hands-on mom and successfully juggles being a working parent... and still fits in her workouts.

Jennifer poked fun at herself before nailing her workout!

Following a long summer, the actress - who shares her three children with ex-husband, Ben Affleck - is back to work and her kids back to school.

To celebrate the end of the break, Jennifer recently shared a glimpse into home life when she put her chef's hat on to make her kids a sweet treat.

Jennifer revealed the unique bread she baked for her family, which was impressively molded in various shapes, including a person, a pig, and a rabbit.

Jennifer works hard to stay in shape

She captioned the photo with: "16, 13, 10, and 84," referring to her children, Violet, Seraphina, Samuel, and her mother, Patricia Anne, respectively.

Then she added: "Everyone loves bread," alongside an emoji for a boy, a pig, and a rabbit, and the hashtag "comfort food."

Jennifer is an avid cook and baker, and frequently takes to Instagram to show off her skills and creations on her "Pretend Cooking Show."

She had been leasing a home in Pacific Palisades while construction was underway at her $7.9million new home in Brentwood Park, but she is now believed to have moved into her new home, which has a Cape Cod-inspired design and features more incredible spaces, including a reading room with a personalized stained glass window.

