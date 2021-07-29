Jennifer Garner is 'over-the-moon' as she embarks on exciting new venture The star shares three children with ex Ben Affleck

Congratulations are in order for Jennifer Garner who couldn't contain her excitement any longer and shared her happy news on Instagram on Thursday.

The Yes Day actress was inundated with support when she updated her fans with her latest career adventure and admitted she was beyond ecstatic.

Jennifer shared a snapshot of a Deadline article revealing her new collaboration with Netflix.

WATCH: Jennifer Garner in Yes Day trailer

The star has entered into a partnership with the streaming service which will see her star in and produce feature films.

Her famous fans and legions of followers commented on her post with Octavia Spencer writing, "congratulations," and Kat Dennings adding, "yesssss".

Netflix even chimed in and said: "Over the moon as well," adding a heart and moon emoji too.

Jennifer gushed about the news in her caption which read: "Reasons I am over the moon about my new partnership with @netflix.

Jennifer was thrilled with the announcement

"1. The combination of art, efficiency and scale Netflix offers its filmmakers is unmatchable—and the people are even better. I love collaborating with this team.

"2. Breadth of creativity—at @netflixfilm we can talk about everything from indies to action to comedy to drama to family (Hello, FAMILY LEAVE and YES DAY 2!)—not to mention sci-fi (Hello, THE ADAM PROJECT).

Jennifer will be collaborating with Netflix on a multi-movie deal

"3. Everything good and fun that happens is 1,000,000 times more gratifying because for the last 22 years, @nksolaka, you and I have been building it together. @lindenentertainment."

Jennifer's multi-picture deal with Netflix also includes a second Yes Day installment which she will produce and star in.

Netflix's Head of Global Film, Scott Stuber told Deadline: "I first worked with Jen on The Kingdom 15 years ago and consider myself very lucky to still be in business with her today.

"As an actor, she's proven herself to be incredibly versatile in unforgettable roles spanning fast-paced action, heartfelt comedies, and thought-provoking dramas.

"She approaches every aspect of her work with such detail and preparation, which makes her an extremely valuable partner and producer.

"We look forward to celebrating another YES DAY with Jen and collaborating on many other exciting projects."

