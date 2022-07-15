Jennifer Garner wows in unexpected cheerleading video – watch The 13 Going on 30 star gave it her all!

Jennifer Garner proved you're never too old to take up something new, sharing a video of herself cheerleading on Instagram.

SEE: Jennifer Garner shares adorable childhood photo complete with a super short haircut

In the clip, the actress, who turned 50 earlier this year, can be seen with a pair of red pompoms, shaking them pitchside at a football game alongside author Glennon Doyle. She captioned the video: "Glennon Doyle and I are proud to serve as The Soccer Moms for the warrior players of @weareangelcity FC.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Jennifer Garner debuts cheerleading skills

"We know next to nothing about the soccer, but we know how to tie shoelaces and bows, to cheer for and love—luckily there is room for all of us," she continued.

MORE: Jennifer Garner's daughter Violet is pictured enjoying day out with dad Ben Affleck

MORE: Jennifer Garner struts her stuff in just a shirt in new video you have to see

As well as showcasing her cheerleading skills, Jen can be seen tying bows in the team's hair, knotting their shoelaces, high-fiving the players and handing out oranges, while showcasing her flexibility in an iconic cheerleading stretch.

Jennifer's fans were delighted with the post, writing: "Omg. This is everything," and "This is the best thing ever."

Jennifer Garner and Glennon Doyle supporting the soccer team

It's not a surprise Jennifer has some serious cheerleading skills. She's showcased her extreme fitness on Instagram, earlier this year the star posted a video of herself performing a routine of super-speedy, incredibly coordinated box jumps and box squats, all in time to music, without missing a beat.

Think of it as a cardio, jumping, dancing mash-up and you'll be along the right lines.

Jennifer Garner was the ultimate soccer mom, supporting the team

Jennifer turned 50 in April, and said of the milestone age: "I have this sense of what the heck, it's really here? All of a sudden, I'm allowing myself to believe I know what I know. It's empowering."

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.