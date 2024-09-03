Sir Elton John reveals devastating illness which has led to 'limited vision'

Sir Elton John has been left with "limited vision" after a "severe eye infection".

The 77-year-old revealed the heartbreaking news to fans in a statement on social media, and said that his recovery would "take time".

© Alamy Sir Elton John with his Order of the Companions of Honour

"Over the summer, I’ve been dealing with a severe eye infection that has unfortunately left me with only limited vision in one eye. I am healing, but it’s an extremely slow process and it will take some time before sight returns to the impacted eye," he wrote.

"I am so grateful for the excellent team of doctors and nurses and my family, who have taken such good care of me over the last several weeks. I have been quietly spending the summer recuperating at home, and am feeling positive about the progress I have made in my healing and recovery so far."

Famous friends including fashion designer Donatella Versace, country star TJ Osbourne and Helena Christenen were among those to share their love.

"Sending you so much love Elton! Feel better soon. Love you said Donatella, with TJ writing: "Take your time and recover, Elton. We’ll be here waiting for your return when you’re healthy and ready."

© Theo Wargo Elton and David Furnish attend the annual Elton John AIDS Foundation's Academy Awards Viewing Party

Elton is married to David Furnish; in December 2005, the couple officially entered a civil partnership, becoming one of the first UK couples to do so. They married in 2014 when gay marriage became legal.

Together, the pair share two sons: Zachary Jackson Levon, born December 25, 2010, and Elijah Joseph Daniel, born January 11, 2013.

© Getty Jacob Lusk performing with Elton John at Glastonbury Festival in June 2023

Sir Elton retired from touring in 2023 after closing out his Goodbye Yellow Brick Road world tour. He has been performing for over five decades, but he is not slowing down, as he is now working on a musical about the late Tammy Faye Bakker, and an adaptation of the film The Devil Wears Prada with Vanessa Williams starring as Miranda Priestly.

Sir Elton, who was made a member of the Order of the Companions of Honor at a ceremony in November 2021, will also release a documentary, Elton John: Never Too Late, at this year’s BFI London Film Festival.

