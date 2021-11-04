Elton John shares new health update following serious surgery - watch

Elton John has shared an update with his fans following a hip injury in an interview with Lorraine Kelly. The Rocketman singer was forced to postpone his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour until 2023 after a fall on his hip that caused him ongoing pain and meant he had to have surgery, and apparently the pain remains.

Lorraine sparked the conversation as she said: "Nobody is more upset than yourself about having to cancel the tour, I know that was a really tough decision. Are you ok? It must be very serious for you to not be touring."

Elton replied: "I can't move sideways, I can't get in and out of a car. I wouldn’t be 100 per cent fit – I wouldn’t be 100 per cent confident because I’m in pain most of the time. The decision had to be made because I wouldn’t want to go on a stage and give less than 110 per cent.

"I don’t know, with a year and a half of touring, how long my hip would last – it probably wouldn’t."

On the topic of the surgery he had recently, Elton said: "Better to get it done now and unfortunately disappoint all the people, but I'll make it up to them and I'll be in much better form."

Elton's husband David Furnish shared a photo of Elton during surgery recovery

Elton's husband David Furnish recently shared a post confirming that the "hip replacement had been a massive success", along with a photo of Elton in a robe as he recovered.

Elton originally shared the news of his injury and imminent operation in a statement on Instagram reading: "At the end of my summer break I fell awkwardly on a hard surface and have been in considerable pain and discomfort in my hip ever since. Despite intensive physio and specialist treatment, the pain has continued to get worse and is leading to increasing difficulties moving.

"I have been advised to have an operation as soon as possible to get me back to full fitness and make sure there are no long-term complications. I will be undertaking a program of intensive physiotherapy that will ensure a full recovery and a return to full mobility without pain."

