Elton John has shared an update on his health following hip replacement surgery, as he was made a member of the Order of Companions of Honour by Prince Charles, the Prince of Wales, during a Windsor Castle investiture ceremony. The star used a walking stick at the event, as he explained that despite going through such a serious procedure, he is now "raring to go".

"I've had an amazing life, music has been my life, and I got this for music and for work for charity," he said.

"I may not look as if I’m 100 per cent fit – but I’m not quite – but I’m still raring to go and I’ve got a lot more work to do as far as my life goes. So this is just a reminder that there’s more to do. More work to do for music, more work to do for charity and life is great – I’m so lucky.

"I've had a hip replacement but I’m full of beans and I’m full of zest, but this is just a prompter to say 'Come on you’ve got more to do now'."

Sir Elton received the prestigious national award for his glittering career that has seen him release a hit single every decade since the 1970s, with record worldwide sales of 300 million.

As for his surgery, the star has shared several updates since he was forced to postpone his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour until 2023, after a fall on his hip that meant he had to have surgery.

Elton used a walking stick at the event

Most recently, he spoke about it during an appearance on Lorraine, as he detailed the pain he's in.

"I can't move sideways," he said. "I can't get in and out of a car. I wouldn’t be 100 per cent fit – I wouldn’t be 100 per cent confident because I’m in pain most of the time. The decision had to be made because I wouldn’t want to go on a stage and give less than 110 per cent.

"I don’t know, with a year and a half of touring, how long my hip would last – it probably wouldn’t."

On the topic of his surgery, he said: "Better to get it done now and unfortunately disappoint all the people, but I'll make it up to them and I'll be in much better form."

