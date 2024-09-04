Demi Moore, 60, reveals shocking illness she recently contracted: 'I lost 20 pounds'

Demi Moore is no stranger to pushing boundaries in her acting career, but her latest role in The Substance left her with a shocking illness that saw her drop a significant amount of weight.

The 60-year-old actress, who has always been fearless in choosing complex and demanding roles, recently opened up about the intense experience of filming the upcoming body horror film directed by Coralie Fargeat.

In an interview with the L.A. Times, Demi revealed just how challenging the production was, both physically and emotionally. "To give you an idea of the intensity, my first week that I actually had off, where it was just Margaret [Qualley] working, I got shingles," she shared candidly. The diagnosis, which came as a shock to her, was a stark reminder of the toll that such an intense role can take on the body and mind. "And I then lost, like, 20 pounds," she added, highlighting just how taxing the process was.

Shingles is a painful condition often triggered by stress, where the varicella-zoster virus, the same virus that causes chickenpox, reactivates.

The illness, described by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as a "painful rash illness," was an unexpected and unwelcome challenge for Demi as she tried to navigate the demands of her role.

Demi’s co-star, Margaret, who plays Sue in the film, faced her own set of challenges during the production. "Oh, yeah, I had crazy acne for a full, long-ass time," she admitted, reflecting on the physical effects of the role. Both actresses had to dig deep, embracing the intensity that Fargeat, known for her unflinching approach to storytelling, brought to the film.

Despite the hardships, Demi knew that this was the kind of project where you had to give everything. "You have to walk away feeling that you put it all on the table," she explained. "It called for it and it’s what you want to bring to it." For Demi, this wasn’t just another film; it was a chance to explore the darker, more complex aspects of the human psyche, something she has never shied away from in her illustrious career.

The Substance marks Coralie’s follow-up to her critically acclaimed 2017 debut feature Revenge, and it promises to be just as provocative and challenging.

The film tells the story of Elisabeth, a fading celebrity who decides to use a black market drug—a cell-replicating substance—that temporarily creates a younger, better version of herself. It’s a narrative that delves deep into the lengths people will go to recapture their youth and the violence they inflict upon themselves in the process.

Demi described the film as a mirror to the internal struggles many face, especially in a world obsessed with youth and perfection. "It’s really what she’s doing to herself that’s most violent," Demi said, speaking about her character's harrowing journey.

"[The script] took something that is a very internalized violence against oneself and externalized it in this way that allows the audience to have a little objectivity and to then really see what we’re doing to ourselves through that harsh, constant criticism and comparison."

Coralie, a director known for her fearless storytelling, also weighed in on the film's themes. "I read a tagline in an article about the film recently that said, ‘Being a woman is body horror.’ The movie can be scary on many levels, but the first is about playing with the violence of what we do to our bodies," she said, encapsulating the film’s exploration of the often-painful relationship many have with their physical selves.

The film, set to hit theaters on September 20, is already generating buzz for its bold narrative and the powerful performances of its leads.