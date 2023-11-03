Demi Moore, 60, looks age-defying in gorgeous new photos days after sizzling bikini pic

Demi Moore's age-defying appearance has long been a hot topic of conversation among her fans – and on Thursday she displayed her youthful looks once again while rubbing shoulders with Salma Hayek.

The 60-year-old attended Salma's brother, Sami's new Frequency art exhibition at Christie's in Beverly Hills and she looked radiant in a chic all-black ensemble. Demi wore a ribbed midi dress that skimmed her incredible physique. It boasted long, cuffed sleeves, a round neckline, and delicate pleats along the hem.

WATCH: Demi Moore undergoes major transformation

She accessorized with a large gold brooch that featured a green eye, which she pinned to her chest. She completed her look with a pair of black, pointed-toe heels, a quirky black and gold bag, and a jacket she carried in her hand.

Demi wore minimal makeup to let her flawless complexion show, opting for a demure dusting of eyeshadow and a nude lip. She wore her trademark long dark hair down in her usual straight style with a center parting.

The 'Ghost' actress showed her support for her longtime friend Salma and her brother's new exhibit, and happily posed for photos with the actress.

Christie's defines Frequency, which opens from November 3 until December 7, as the "exploration of intimacy between materials and patterns as they interlace with each other. Sacred Geometry and the physical representation of Solfeggio sounds are intentionally blended to embrace the spectator".

© Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock Demi Moore looked gorgeous in her black dress

Salma, 57, also looked incredible wearing an on-trend metallic silver pencil skirt with a simple black top that boasted sparkling gemstones peppered around the collar.

She opted for all chrome accessories, with glittering silver pendant earrings, a silver purse, and towering platform heels. Salma wore her glossy brunette hair in a sleek blow dry and enhanced her killer smile with a berry gloss.

© Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock Demi Moore stunned with her age-defying appearance

Demi's appearance comes after she wowed fans with a jaw-dropping bikini photo from her recent trip to the Grand Canyon. The Hollywood star credits her ageless appearance to Bikram yoga, dancing, and a strict raw vegan diet.

However, she forced herself to take a four-year break from exercise after she began to let working out "consume" her. Demi revealed in her memoir, 'Inside Out' that her obsession with keeping fit began in 1992 when she was cast opposite Tom Cruise in 'A Few Good Men'.

© Getty Demi Moore and Salma Hayek at Christie's Beverly Hills event

"I didn't feel like I could stop exercising," she wrote. "Getting in shape for that movie launched the obsession with working out that would consume me over the next five years. I never dared let up."

Reflecting on her unhealthy mindset, Demi told Elle in 2010: "I had an extreme obsession with my body. I made it a measure of my own value."

© Columbia/Kobal/Shutterstock Demi Moore became 'obsessed' with working out

She added: "I tried to dominate it, which I did, and I changed it multiple times over. But it never lasted and ultimately it didn't bring me anything but temporary happiness."

