Demi Moore's newly-single daughter Rumer Willis exudes confidence in corset dress

Rumer Willis was an ethereal beauty in a chocolate brown goddess dress at the amfAR Gala in Venice on Sunday night.

The newly-single daughter of Demi Moore and Bruce Willis, who confirmed the end of her relationship with Derek Richard Thomas 16 months after the birth of their daughter, captivated the spotlight at the charity gala.

The mother-of-one, 36, revealed she had separated from her long-term partner on her Instagram Stories, where she made the revelation in an Ask Me Anything "uncensored" post.

Responding to the question "Are you and Derek still a couple?", she broke the news to her fans. "Nope," she said. "I am single momming it and co-parenting."

Despite her recent heartbreak, Rumer exuded confidence as she attended the star-studded soirée at Hangar Nicelli in Venice, Italy. © Claudio Lavenia Rumer Willis arrives at the amfAR Gala Venezia 2024 Presented By Red Sea International Film Festival And World Gold Council

Her mesmerizing dress featured a fitted corset that cinched her waist, along with a billowing cape and swathes of rich brown fabric draped across her hips before cascading into a rippling skirt. © Claudio Lavenia Rumer wore a mesmerizing bronze dress

Rumer's platinum blonde hair couldn't be more different from her mom's famous raven locks in color, but in length, the mother-daughter duo both sport waist-length locks. For makeup, the Once Upon A Time In Hollywood actress rocked an edgy smokey eye and nude lips to draw attention to her striking features. © Matt Winkelmeyer Rumer wore bold siren-like makeup

While she navigates single mom life and her dad's ongoing battle with frontotemporal dementia, Rumer appears to be thriving alongside her daughter Louetta. © Instagram Photo shared by Demi Moore on Instagram of her daughter Rumer Willis with daughter Louetta while attending the Sun Valley Music Festival in Idaho, August 6, 2024