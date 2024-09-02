Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Demi Moore's newly-single daughter Rumer Willis surprises in corset dress and mermaid hair
VENICE, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 01: Rumer Willis attends the amfAR Gala Venezia 2024 presented by Red Sea International Film Festival and World Gold Council at Hangar Nicelli on September 01, 2024 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)© Matt Winkelmeyer

Demi Moore's newly-single daughter Rumer Willis exudes confidence in corset dress

The eldest daughter of Demi Moore and Bruce Willis recently split from Derek Richard Thomas

Georgia Brown
Senior Lifestyle & Fashion Writer
2 minutes ago
Rumer Willis was an ethereal beauty in a chocolate brown goddess dress at the amfAR Gala in Venice on Sunday night.

The newly-single daughter of Demi Moore and Bruce Willis, who confirmed the end of her relationship with Derek Richard Thomas 16 months after the birth of their daughter, captivated the spotlight at the charity gala. 

The mother-of-one, 36, revealed she had separated from her long-term partner on her Instagram Stories, where she made the revelation in an Ask Me Anything "uncensored" post. 

Responding to the question "Are you and Derek still a couple?", she broke the news to her fans. "Nope," she said. "I am single momming it and co-parenting." 

Despite her recent heartbreak, Rumer exuded confidence as she attended the star-studded soirée at Hangar Nicelli in Venice, Italy. 

Rumer Willis arrives at the amfAR Gala Venezia 2024 Presented By Red Sea International Film Festival And World Gold Council© Claudio Lavenia
Rumer Willis arrives at the amfAR Gala Venezia 2024 Presented By Red Sea International Film Festival And World Gold Council

Her mesmerizing dress featured a fitted corset that cinched her waist, along with a billowing cape and swathes of rich brown fabric draped across her hips before cascading into a rippling skirt. 

Rumer wore a mesmerizing bronze dress© Claudio Lavenia
Rumer wore a mesmerizing bronze dress

Rumer's platinum blonde hair couldn't be more different from her mom's famous raven locks in color, but in length, the mother-daughter duo both sport waist-length locks.

For makeup, the Once Upon A Time In Hollywood actress rocked an edgy smokey eye and nude lips to draw attention to her striking features. 

Rumer wore bold siren-like makeup© Matt Winkelmeyer
Rumer wore bold siren-like makeup

While she navigates single mom life and her dad's ongoing battle with frontotemporal dementia, Rumer appears to be thriving alongside her daughter Louetta. 

Photo shared by Demi Moore on Instagram of her daughter Rumer Willis with daughter Louetta while attending the Sun Valley Music Festival in Idaho, August 6, 2024© Instagram
Photo shared by Demi Moore on Instagram of her daughter Rumer Willis with daughter Louetta while attending the Sun Valley Music Festival in Idaho, August 6, 2024

In a recent Instagram post, she referred to her mini-me as "my soulmate and the love of my life," adding: "The last year has been so wild and challenging and beautiful and you are such a light. I am so grateful for you. For your tenderness and love. I learned so much this year. So much about myself."

Bruce Willis with daughter Rumer and granddaughter Louetta in a photo shared on Instagram© Instagram
Bruce Willis with daughter Rumer and granddaughter Louetta in a photo shared on Instagram

She continued: "I feel more free and happier than I have been in a long time. Navigating through this last year has shown me strength inside myself I didn’t know was possible and I am so proud of myself."

