Demi Moore's newly-single daughter Rumer Willis exudes confidence in corset dress

Rumer Willis was an ethereal beauty in a chocolate brown goddess dress at the amfAR Gala in Venice on Sunday night.
The newly-single daughter of
Demi Moore and Bruce Willis, who confirmed the end of her relationship with Derek Richard Thoma s 16 months after the birth of their daughter, captivated the spotlight at the charity gala.
The mother-of-one, 36, revealed she had separated from her long-term partner on her Instagram Stories, where she made the revelation in an Ask Me Anything "uncensored" post.
Responding to the question "Are you and Derek still a couple?", she broke the news to her fans. "Nope," she said.
"I am single momming it and co-parenting."
Despite her recent heartbreak, Rumer exuded confidence as she attended the star-studded soirée at Hangar Nicelli in Venice, Italy.
© Claudio Lavenia Rumer Willis arrives at the amfAR Gala Venezia 2024 Presented By Red Sea International Film Festival And World Gold Council
Her mesmerizing dress featured a fitted corset that cinched her waist, along with a billowing cape and swathes of rich brown fabric draped across her hips before cascading into a rippling skirt.
© Claudio Lavenia Rumer wore a mesmerizing bronze dress
Rumer's platinum blonde hair couldn't be more different from her mom's famous raven locks in color, but in length, the mother-daughter duo both sport waist-length locks.
For makeup, the
Once Upon A Time In Hollywood actress rocked an edgy smokey eye and nude lips to draw attention to her striking features.
© Matt Winkelmeyer Rumer wore bold siren-like makeup
While she navigates single mom life and
her dad's ongoing battle with frontotemporal dementia, Rumer appears to be thriving alongside her daughter Louetta.
© Instagram Photo shared by Demi Moore on Instagram of her daughter Rumer Willis with daughter Louetta while attending the Sun Valley Music Festival in Idaho, August 6, 2024
In a recent Instagram post, she referred to her mini-me as "my soulmate and the love of my life," adding: "The last year has been so wild and challenging and beautiful and you are such a light. I am so grateful for you. For your tenderness and love. I learned so much this year. So much about myself."
© Instagram Bruce Willis with daughter Rumer and granddaughter Louetta in a photo shared on Instagram
She continued:
"I feel more free and happier than I have been in a long time. Navigating through this last year has shown me strength inside myself I didn’t know was possible and I am so proud of myself."