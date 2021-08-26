Demi Moore is really feeling the summer mood with her latest social media upload, one that sent many of her fans into overdrive.

MORE: Demi Moore sparks fan reaction with dinnertime picture with eight surprising guests

The actress shared another picture from her campaign with Andie Swimwear, which originally also featured her daughters, and this might be one of her most show-stopping yet.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Bruce Willis and Demi Moore's daughter Tallulah shows off engagement ring

Demi posed in a figure-hugging red one-piece swimsuit that featured spaghetti straps and a string to belt her in.

The cinched waist and the red tone of the piece really accentuated her incredible physique that doesn't even remotely suggest she's 58.

MORE: Rumer Willis wows in cheeky bikini photo for celebratory occasion

The sun-kissed shot itself was a stunner, as the fading rays of the sun colored her long falling hair. She clearly felt the vibe too, which is why she captioned the shot with simply, "Red hot summer."

Demi's red swimsuit shot kept her personal bar consistently high

Fans felt the red hot mood too, and they let it be known with the scores of flame emojis they set ablaze in the comments section of the post.

Many others also dropped some heart-eyed emojis, as one fan just wrote, "Wowza." Another said, "Bae-watch."

A third sweetly added, "You look healthy and amazing! Happy for you," with one commenting, "Absolutely stunning!"

MORE: Demi Moore shares new heartbreak with fans

MORE: Demi Moore celebrates her daughters with incredibly rare and incredibly stunning photo

Demi is currently on vacation mode, as she's shared some truly gorgeous snapshots from her trip with her adoring fans.

The Ghost actress recently also took to Instagram to share a stunning selfie of herself relaxing by the ocean, dressed in more stylish swimwear, this time a black bikini.

The actress posed in a bikini while on her relaxing vacation

The Hollywood star completed her look with a pair of oversized Fendi shades, and simply captioned the snapshot, "Sunday selfie."

The glamorous photo caught the attention of many of her fans, as well as her daughter Rumer Willis, who commented, "Gorgeous mama." Scout Willis also replied to her mother's post, writing, "Stunning."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.