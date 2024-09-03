Michael Douglas' fans urge him to 'be careful' as he sparks concerns in new video

Michael Douglas is a huge fan of F1, so it wasn't a surprise to see him soaking up the high-speed atmosphere at the Italian Grand Prix over the weekend.

The 79-year-old was lucky enough to get up close and personal with the Aston Martin safety car ahead of the race – but he received a shock when he attempted to sit inside the fancy ride.

© Getty Images Michael attended the F1 Grand Prix in Monza, Italy

Sharing a video of the moment on Instagram, Michael can be seen climbing into the car, but he wasn't prepared for how low to the ground it was.

As he lowered his body, Michael smacked his head on the side of the roof before stumbling into the driver's seat. You can see the incident in the video below.

As the crowd surrounding him gasped in shock, Michael appeared to take the hit in his stride before saying to the camera: "Down low, huh."

Captioning the clip, he joked: "How low can you go? I guess not enough!"

While Michael laughed off the knock to his head, many of his followers raised their concerns and urged him to "be careful".

"Ohhh my God. Watch your head, Michael. Please take care!" one commented. A second said: "Be careful, please Michael."

© Instagram Michael banged his head as he climbed into the safety car

A third added: "Bless your sweet heart! It's sooo low you bumped your head." A fourth said: "Watch that head on low cars."

Alongside his recent trip to Monza, Michael has been to several countries over the summer, including Monaco, Israel and Mallorca, where he was honored with the Master of Cinema 2024 accolade at the Atlantida Mallorca Film Festival in July.

© Instagram Michael got up close and personal with the F1 safety car

During his acceptance speech at the event, Michael revealed his plans to semi-retire, and to spend half a year in Spain.

He said: "It is an honor to receive this award in Mallorca, where I have been coming for 35 years and where I enjoy my time like nowhere else...

© Getty Images Michael with Bernie Ecclestone (L) and McLaren Chief Executive Officer Zak Brown

"I speak terrible Spanish, but I love this place more and more. Now I plan to stay here for six or seven months a year, although that doesn't mean I have retired."

He continued: "What happened is that at the end of 2022 I finished filming the series Franklin and then I didn't work. I continued resting in 2022 and was very happy.

"But I haven't gone, I have instructed my agent to only call me if a very special role comes up."

© Getty Images Michael received the Master of Cinema Award during the Atlantida Mallorca Film Fest

The decision will have a huge impact for the star and his wife, Catherine Zeta-Jones. The couple have been based in the United States for over a decade, while raising their now grown-up children, Dylan, 24, and Carys, 21.

Catherine previously opened up about the couple's plans to move from their current home in Irvington, Westchester County, to split their time between Bermuda and Europe.

© Google Earth Catherine and Michael have listed their home for $12m

In June, they listed their sprawling estate for a whopping $12 million after buying the riverfront property for $4.5 million in 2019.

Catherine revealed that the time to move on now felt right after she and Michael became empty nesters.

© Instagram Catherine and Michael with their children Dylan and Carys

"When I purchased our Irvington home, I knew our family would share many happy times here, and we have!" the 54-year-old told the Wall Street Journal.

"Now that both our son and daughter have left the nest it seems like the right time to sell."