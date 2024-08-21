Adam Sandler displays 25lbs weight loss after his daughters raised concerns about his health

Adam Sandler showed off his slimmed-down physique on Tuesday at the New York City premiere of his Netflix comedy special Adam Sandler: Love You.

The 57-year-old is looking trimmer than ever after dropping 25lbs for his role in 2024's Spaceman – but it was his daughters Sadie, 18, and Sunny, 15, who encouraged him to start taking his health more seriously.

Adam looked healthy and relaxed as he posed for photos at The Edwardian Room at The Plaza with his wife Jackie.

Keeping it casual, he wore a yellow patterned shirt with red Adidas track pants and sported a neatly trimmed beard, while Jackie looked gorgeous in a plunging black mini dress.

At the event, Adam revealed that his two daughters are constantly worried about his health and are always encouraging him to make better lifestyle choices.

"They always look out for me and my health just like I used to with my dad," he told People.

"You go, 'Man, I want this guy around,' so I used to scream at my dad to quit smoking, and my kids scream at me to just calm down and try to eat a little more like a normal person."

Earlier this month, Adam admitted that he struggles to stay in shape and eat the right foods.

"I used to take working out so serious... and now I can't [expletive] do it," he revealed on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast.

"I play hoop and then I eat. Every time I'm eating, I'm going, 'What are you doing, man? You don't need to do this.' I can't stop, just got a little bit of thickness all over… Now it's [expletive] rough."

Adam shared that his eldest daughter Sadie tried to persuade him to hire the personal trainer he had for his role in 2008's You Don't Mess with the Zohan.

"My kids, one daughter, Sadie's always saying, 'Dad, get the train from the Zohan. Why would you ever give that up? Why did you stop?'" he added, before revealing that he told his daughter, "It's a lot of work."

While Adam is looking fit and in shape now, he admitted that he hasn't been able to promise his daughter that he will stay that way.

"I just can't get back in there ... She's right about everything [but] I don't promise her. I go, 'Let me think about that; that's a good idea,'" he added.

In 2020, Adam revealed that he attempted intermittent fasting after being shocked by his pandemic weight gain during a visit to his doctor's office.

"I took my shirt off, I stripped down to my underwear, took my sneakers off 'cause I didn't want the extra pounds from that," he said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

"And I stood at the doctor's scale, and you know how those are pretty accurate. I put it at a spot I thought it would be good, but I had to take that big thing and move it to the next spot… and it went pretty high, and I was very sad with myself."



However, during the hours he allowed himself to eat, Adam didn't make healthy choices.

"I did the intermittent fasting…" he said. "I allowed myself six hours a day to eat and just get so excited during those six hours that I ate a lot of pizzas."

He added: "I kept looking at the clock going, ‘Alright, you got 40 minutes left to eat,’ and I would go bananas."

