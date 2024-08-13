Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Janet Jackson reveals her incredibly famous cousins – and you won't believe who they are
Newsletter
Newsletter

Subscribe

Subscribe
Follow HELLO! at:
janet jackson fashion trust arabia© Getty Images

Janet Jackson reveals her incredibly famous cousins – and you won't believe who they are

The Together Again star has Hollywood royalty in her family

Jenni McKnight
US Lifestyle Editor
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Janet Jackson is a member of one of the most famous families in the world – but it turns out her extended family is just as recognizable.

The 58-year-old dropped the bombshell on Tuesday that she has some very A-List cousins during an appearance on the BBC Radio 2 Breakfast Show.

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: Janet Jackson shares insight into life with her son

Janet was asked by host Scott Mills if it is true that she is related to Stevie Wonder, and while she confirmed the connection, she also divulged her other familial relationships. 

"Yes he's our cousin," she said of Stevie, explaining: "Not a lot of people know that, he's our cousin on my mother's side."

If that wasn't mind-blowing enough, Janet then shared that "Fast Car" hitmaker Tracy Chapman and Hollywood legend Samuel L. Jackson are also her cousins.

She added: "So is Tracy Chapman. So is Samuel L Jackson… He would be a cousin too, well he's not my brother!" 

janet jackson and samuel l jackson© Instagram
Janet is cousins with Samuel L. Jackson

Janet is one of the most influential entertainers of the modern era. Her music has won her five Grammy Awards, two Emmy Awards, a Golden Globe Award, and a nomination for an Academy Award along with dozens of American Music Awards, MTV Video Music Awards, and Billboard Music Awards. 

Janet is currently on her Together Again tour in celebration of her 50 years in entertainment. It also marks 35 years since the release of her seminal album Rhythm Nation 1814. This tour builds on the colossal success of her 2023 run, which earned the icon the highest-selling trek of her career. 

Stevie Wonder © Photo: Getty Images
Stevie Wonder is related to Janet

During her shows, Janet is performing a rendition of "Scream" in homage to her late brother Michael Jackson, who collaborated on the track.

Speaking of the fan reaction to it, Janet explained: "I love that song, and I guess it's just a homage to my brother and us working together and those memories and people go crazy when he appears (on the screen) they just love it so it's nice."

During her New York show last month, Janet had a very special guest in the audience – her seven-year-old son Eissa, whom she shares with her ex-husband Wissam Al Mana.

Musical guest Tracy Chapman performs "Stand By Me" on the Late Show with David Letterman, Thursday April 16, 2015 on the CBS Television Network.© Getty Images
Tracy and Janet are also cousins

Motherhood is incredibly important to Janet, and she made a rare comment about it in an interview with the BBC.

She said: "Being a mom is the most beautiful thing. I love every single minute of it."

Janet has brought her son on the road with her and she revealed that she looks forward to a "mommy day" between shows.

Janet and her baby Eissa, one of the few photos of them together© Instagram
Janet and her son Eissa, one of the few photos of them together

While Janet rarely speaks of her son, she has given the odd insight into his life over the years. In a 2019 interview with The Sunday Times, she said: "I'm in a great space. I have a beautiful son."

She added: "My friends call me Superwoman. God knows I'm not. But I think what they are seeing is the energy and that extra drive I'm getting from the inspiration of Eissa."

Janet Jackson: Together Again Tour Opener - Hollywood, Florida© Getty Images
Janet opening her Together Again Tour in Florida

According to Janet, he's followed in the family's footsteps and already has shown musical talent.

She revealed on The Tonight Show that Questlove, frontman of The Roots, previously gave her son a drum kit which he "loves" – and when Jimmy Fallon joked he'd give Eissa a harmonica, Janet added: "He has that already. He's incredibly musical."

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Celebrity News

See more

Read More