Former Dancing with the Stars host Samantha Harris has revealed that she has been diagnosed with breast cancer for a second time.

The 50-year-old, who hosted the show from 2006 to 2009, took to Instagram to share the difficult news with her followers.

Samantha sat in front of cream-colored curtains with a small floral bouquet in a vase and her book, Your Healthiest Healthy displayed on a table.

© Instagram Samantha has been diagnosed with breast cancer for a second time

Captioning the clip, she wrote: "I never thought I would have to share this...again. #IwillBeOkay."

Addressing her followers, Samantha said: "I have some health news that I need to share that I never thought I would be sharing again in my lifetime.

"I have a recurrence of breast cancer and I feel so fortunate to have been able to guide, support, and lead so many of you in your healthiest healthy community and I will continue to do so."

She added: "I will fight on and I will be okay.

"I am so grateful for my family and my close friends and as I lean on them I also reach out to lean on you during this time."

Samantha concluded: "I will continue to share more as my treatment plan unravels and I'll see you soon."

Her followers were quick to send well wishes to Samantha, with one responding: "Samantha, you've been such a positive influence for this community and encouraging others and we will continue to do the same for you."

A second said: "You're the strongest person I know and I couldn't be more proud of you or love you more than I already do!" A third added: "Just another hurtle you’ll overcome!!"

© Getty Images Samantha co-hosted DWTS from 2006 to 2009

Samantha was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2014 at the age of 40 and underwent a double mastectomy.

Explaining her reason for undergoing the surgery, Samantha told Entertainment Tonight at the time: "I was sick of feeling the way that I did in the days after the diagnosis. I knew I needed to take control."

She also credited fellow E! News host and breast cancer survivor Giuliana Rancic for helping her through her cancer journey.

© Getty Images Samantha was first diagnosed when she was 40

"Giuliana, you're like my soul sister now! We talked on the phone with my husband on speaker for about an hour, just sharing her story and commiserating for a little bit," she said in an interview with E! Online.

She added: "Giuliana and all of the women that I have come to talk to that are survivors have been tremendously supportive and generous and have guided me on this very scary and rocky road."

