Julianne Hough astounds fans with Olympic dive but there's an epic fail too — watch

Julianne Hough is known for her moves on the dance floor but on Monday she took to a towering diving board to showcase her diving ability.

The professional dancer shared a bikini-clad video of herself taking an impressive plunge into a pool and it looks like she could give Olympian Tom Daley a run for his money.

Julianne posted one clip of herself nailing the move and another of her slipping on the board and flopping into the water.

WATCH: Julianne Hough's incredibly diving skills revealed, and her fail too

"In the spirit of the Olympics - this was my actual first try ever doing a one and a half and then I tried to do it again…… Guess I’m a one hit wonder," she captioned the post.

Her fans were blown away by her dive and commented: "Sheesh Jules what can't you do," and, "PARIS CALLED," making reference to the Olympic Games.

© Instagram Julianne works hard for her bikini body

Others loved the fact she shared the clip of her faux pas too and said they hoped she didn't hurt herself.

Julianne recently opened about her personal life in a new interview with People in which she discussed being "happy" and single.

The DWTS star divorced Brook Laich in 2022 and says of finding love again: "Look, my heart is open.

© Getty Images Julianne was married to Brooks Laich

'I'm very happy. So, it's got to be something really special."

Julianne is focused on not only her mental health but her physical wellbeing too — and it shows.

Dancing is her passion but she also enjoys a number of other workouts to stay in tip top condition.

© Instagram Julianne shows off her sculpted physique

When she's not doing strength exercises in the gym, she loves the likes of CorePower Yoga and Soulcycle.

"I love being around people and community," she told Women's Health.

She loves fitness so much she created her own app, Kinrgy, which offers up dance videos, meditation and other workouts.

© Instagram Julianne loves to dance

"Dance is my superpower, and it has been my whole life," she's said.

"I have no boundaries when I dance, which is exactly what sparked the original idea of Kingry.

"When I think about what I want to create, I want to help people connect back to their truest self.

"When that happens, they can relate to the people around them with no filter. Experience the world how we're supposed to experience it—in its most pure form, which I believe is love."