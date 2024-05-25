Guy Fieri's 30lbs weight loss has fans doing a double-take in unrecognizable new photo

Guy Fieri has been working hard on his health since 2020 – and his 30lbs weight loss is clear to see.

The Food Network star had fans doing a double take when he appeared in a new photo alongside Gordon Ramsay on Friday.

The 56-year-old looked almost unrecognizable, sporting a much slimmer physique as he posed with Gordon at one of his Hell's Kitchen restaurants.

Gordon's followers raced to the comment section to share their disbelief over his appearance, but they were full of praise for his transformation.

© Instagram Guy looks so different after his weight loss

One said: "I'm getting a little freaked out at the svelte @guyfieri!! Congrats on the fitness kick brother!" A second wrote: "Wow look at Mr Fierri looking very slim."

A third added: "My guy Guy lookin SLIM!" Another penned: "I'm pretty certain Guys being on a weight loss journey for the past few years doing HIIT workouts and fasting and whatnot."

Guy recently revealed that during lockdown, he hired a trainer and upped his exercise to incorporate more intense regimens into his workouts, alongside a healthier diet that includes more vegetables.

The Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives star noticed significant results after he picked up rucking, an exercise that involves walking or hiking with a weighted backpack, which Guy often did on a fire road near his home — and fully uphill.

He also squeezed in HIIT workouts with his trainer at least twice a week, cold plunges, daily sauna sessions, and intermittent fasting.

© Getty Images Guy has lost 30lbs

"That's when we started talking about intermittent fasting," he told Men's Health. "Once I started getting more serious about that, the quantity of food I was eating, and exercise, it really changed the whole thing."

It led to him cutting out breakfast entirely, only eating between noon to 8 PM. However, Guy admits: "I still eat what I want to eat. But I just don’t eat as much of it."

© Getty Images Guy started taking his health more seriously during lockdown

Speaking about his 15-minute daily sauna routine, followed by at least three minutes in a cold plunge, he said: "The thing about cold plunges is that you gotta get through the first 30 seconds.

"When I started, I hated waiting on the timer to go off. But now I breathe and get into the right mind space. The energy it gives you… it gets me fired up. I do it every day."

© Getty Images Guy got fitter to be around longer for his kids

He added: "It's crazy how life sends us these analogies to live or die by. It's the same thing with my workout class. I know that class is going to start at 7:30 A.M. And if I can just make it a commitment to get through the door and do the first 30 seconds, then I'm off and running."

Guy explained that one of the major motivations for him to get healthier was so he could spend more time with his sons, Ryder, 18, and Hunter, 27, whom he shares with his wife Lori, and his nephew, Jules, 22, whom he raises following his sister, Morgan's death.