Kirsten Dunst's husband Jesse Plemons displays staggering 50lbs weight loss in new joint appearance

Jesse Plemons highlighted his staggering 50lbs weight loss at the NYC premiere of his new movie, Kinds of Kindness on Thursday.

The 36-year-old was joined by his wife Kirsten Dunst, 42, for the star-studded event, and while she looked gorgeous in a silk pale yellow sheath gown, it was Jesse's slimmed-down physique that stole the show.

Jesse looked fitter than ever in a tailored black suit with a white shirt as he posed beside his wife of almost two years at Manhattan's Museum of Modern Art.

© Getty Images Jesse looks slimmer than ever

The Killers of the Flower Moon actor has been on a health journey for almost two years and turned to intermittent fasting to help him overhaul his physical health.

At the premiere, Jesse was asked how his life has changed since he turned to the weight loss method, in which you limit your eating hours to a portion of the day and then fast for the remaining hours.

"Well, I'm not lugging 50 more pounds around," he told ET, explaining he has been working on his new look "over the course of a year and a half or so".

While his physical appearance is noticeably different, Jesse said that his weight loss has also had a positive impact on his ability to keep up with his sons, Ennis, six, and James, three.

© Getty Images Jesse has lost a whopping 50lbs

"I have much more energy [now] and, like I've said, I've got young kids, so I got to keep up with them," he added.

In a recent interview with the Los Angeles Times, Jesse admitted that while he was encouraged to try intermittent fasting, many people assume he is among the celebrities who turned to Ozempic to lose weight.

"Several people talked to me about intermittent fasting and I just gave it a shot and [was] surprised at how quickly it was effective," he said.

© Getty Images Jesse and Kirsten married in 2022

"It's really unfortunate that I decided to get healthy when everyone decided to take Ozempic," he jokily added. "It doesn't matter. Everyone's going to think I took Ozempic anyways."

Meanwhile, Jesse and Kirsten will celebrate their second wedding anniversary next month after tying the knot in July 2022 at the GoldenEye resort in Ocho Rios, Jamaica after six years of dating.

© Getty Images Jesse in 2022 before his weight loss

The couple met in 2015 while playing a married couple in season 2 of the FX hit series Fargo, but they didn't start dating until towards the end of 2016, with Jesse proposing the following year.

"We fell in love creatively first," Kirsten gushed to the LA Times in 2021.

© Getty Images Jesse in 2022 before he began intermittent fasting

"He was like a creative soul mate to me and the way we both work. On Fargo, I knew after two weeks."

She added: "I didn't remember saying this, but one of my best friends told me that I said to her that, 'I will know this man for the rest of my life. I just know it.' Just because I felt such an immediate connection."